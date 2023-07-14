WATCH: Nicolas Colsaerts scores a hole-in-one at the Scottish Open

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts had one of the most spectacular plays of the second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, scoring an ace on the 14th hole. Colsaerts finished his round in T81 with a score of -1.

The 14th hole is a short one, only 172 yards from tee to flag. For this reason, Colsaerts opted for one of his irons to find the green with the first shot.

The execution went perfectly for Colsaerts; the ball landed on the green approximately 10 feet from the hole, with the exact speed and direction to go straight in.

Nicolas Colsaerts looked very happy to get this shot. He celebrated with a big hug to his caddie and was congratulated by the other players present.

This was the first of two eagles for Colsaerts on the day, as he made one on the 16th hole also. He also made three birdies, but three more bogeys left him with a score of -4 for the round.

With the second day still to be completed, it seems that Colsaerts' 1 under 139 on Thursday and Friday will leave him unable to play this weekend.

Nicolas Colsaerts' career

Nicolas Colsaerts, 40, is a player with a long career in professional golf. He has played mainly in Europe, where he made his debut in 1997.

He has five victories as a professional, three on the DP World Tour (2011 Volvo China Open, 2011 Volvo World Match Play Championship, and 2019 Amundi Open de France); and two on the Challenge Tour (2009 SK Golf Challenge and Dutch Futures).

Nicolas Colsaerts (Image via Getty).

On the two main European circuits, he has played 522 tournaments, 450 of them on the DP World Tour, where he is an established player. In addition to the five victories already mentioned, he archives another 62 Top 10s and 312 cuts passed.

Although he won the PGA Tour card in 2012, he has played only 44 events at this level. His best results have been five Top 10s and he has made the cut in 22 of the events played. He has not made his major tournament debut.

Colsaerts was called to represent Europe in the 2012 Ryder Cup, where he was champion with his team. He represented his country at the World Cup in 2011, 2013, and 2016, and at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.