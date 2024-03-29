Watch: Padraig Harrington goes down on his knees for a recovery shot at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open

Padraig Harrington had to drop to his knees for a recovery shot during the opening round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.

Harrington carded an even-par 70 on Thursday at Memorial Park, finishing with four birdies and four bogeys for the day. On the par-5, 16th hole, his tee shot veered left, landing just below a pine tree. The ball's positioning hardly left him with many options.

However, Harrington successfully managed to drag the ball and send it 120 yards away. From there, he encountered little difficulty in securing a par.

The 52-year-old Irishman entered Memorial Park after winning the PGA Tour Champions Hoag Classic last Sunday. Currently, he is tied for 54, six strokes behind the leaders, Wilson Furr and Taylor Moore. Both fired a 6-under 64 to take a joint one-stroke lead ahead of the second round.

When will Padraig Harrington tee off at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024?

Padraig Harrington is grouped with Sahith Theegala, and Jason Day for the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open. The trio will tee off from the tenth tee on Friday, March 29 at 9:04 am EDT.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024:

Tee 1

8:20 am: Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim, Ben Taylor

8:31 am: Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski

8:42 am: Martin Trainer, Vince Whaley, Matti Schmid

8:53 am: Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

9:04 am: Vincent Norrman, Davis Riley, Chad Ramey

9:15 am: Kurt Kitayama, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ

9:26 am: Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley

9:37 am: Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren

9:48 am: Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup, Hayden Springer

9:59 am: Erik Barnes, Trace Crowe, Wilson Furr

10:10 am: Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez

10:21 am: Chan Kim, Blaine Hale, Jr., Callum McNeill

1:20 pm: Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon

1:31 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall, Ryan Fox

1:42 pm: Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

1:53 pm: Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

2:04 pm: Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson

2:15 pm: Nick Dunlap, Luke List, K.H. Lee

2:26 pm: Tyler Duncan, Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin

2:37 pm: Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

2:48 pm: Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Kevin Chappell

2:59 pm: Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer

3:10 pm: David Skinns, Tom Whitney, Sam Bennett

3:21 pm: Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Dawie van der Walt

Tee 10

8:20 am: Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan

8:31 am: Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Carl Yuan

8:42 am: Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren

8:53 am: Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim

9:04 am: Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington

9:15 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

9:26 am: Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander

9:37 am: Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

9:48 am: Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura

9:59 am: Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kevin Dougherty

10:10 am: Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda

10:21 am: Jorge Campillo, Rico Hoey, Rhein Gibson

1:20 pm: Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young

1:31 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Josh Teater, Dylan Wu

1:42 pm: James Hahn, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens

1:53 pm: Nick Hardy, Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie

2:04 pm: Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink

2:15 pm: Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker

2:26 pm: Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Matt NeSmith

2:37 pm: Keith Mitchell, Doug Ghim, Greyson Sigg

2:48 pm: Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Andrew Novak

2:59 pm: Pierceson Coody, Parker Coody, Jacob Bridgeman

3:10 pm: Norman Xiong, Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn

3:21 pm: Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti, Jesse Droemer