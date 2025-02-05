Watch: Paige Spiranac nails her bet on 'how long till Travis Kelce gets a Taylor Swift question'

Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac recently took on a playful challenge during Super Bowl LVII's Opening Night. She wagered on how long would it take reporters to ask Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about his girlfriend and pop icon Taylor Swift.

Spiranac attended the event held on Monday, February 3 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. In a clip posted by SportsGrid, Spiranac talked about her bet. The post was captioned:

"Travis Kelce is playing in his 5th #SuperBowl and some media only care about Taylor Swift 🙄 But @_paige.renee had a feeling that’d be the case."

The 31-year-old influencer said:

"Today's prop is, how long will it take Travis Kelsey to get asked a question about Taylor Swift? I'm setting the under at 5 minutes. Let's go!"

Barely three minutes into the presser, a reporter asked Kelce:

"Travis, is there one dish or one piece of food that Taylor Swift makes that will fuel you for the big game? The one thing you love the most that she makes?"

Spiranac also shared a picture of her from the Opening Night on her X handle. She wore a black turtleneck dress at the event.

Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kelce has won the Super Bowl thrice in 2020, 2023, and 2024. The Eagles faced the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl too where the Chiefs won 38-35 in a close fight.

Paige Spiranac shared her experience as a golf content creator

In a recent video on YouTube on her channel, Paige Spiranac shared her experiences in her 10-year-long journey as a golf content creator. The 31-year-old shared that in the initial years of creating golf content, she was an "insecure" person who had no idea what she was doing.

Spiranac shared that her online persona is different than what she really is.

"Not all creators are what they seem in person. And I think I'm one of the unique creators where I produce a more risqué version of myself, where I come off as being this rebellious party girl, like what I wear. And you have this image of me in your head. And I'm very drastically different from that," Paige Spiranac said via her YouTube channel. (24:15-24:28)

She also shared that the fame and money in the creator industry changes people. She said:

"And another thing I've seen too is someone is so cool when they first come into this. And then it goes to their head a little bit. And then they become a completely different person. It always comes back around. You got to wait a couple of years, but it will always come back around." (25:40-25:54)

At the end of the video, Paige Spiranac shared her two goals for 2025. She said that she wants to be extremely physically fit and get "nasty at golf".

