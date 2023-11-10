Watch: Paige Spiranac teaches how to play the ‘scariest’ bunker shots in new video

Paige Spiranac is an avid golfer. Although she does not compete in professional tournaments these days, she often takes part in friendly and charity tournaments.

Spiranac also enjoys making golf-related videos and shares them on her website and other social media platforms. She is also quite active on YouTube and has around 362K subscribers.

Spiranac uploads golfing videos on her YouTube channel. Recently, the American social media star has taught her fans how to play on scary bunkers.

"We're going to go through all of the most, worst, scariest bunker shots that you will get out on the golf course. So, let's just get right on into that, " said Paige.

The first scariest bunker shot, Paige spoke about was when the ball struck not very deep inside the sand. It was just lying at the centre of a bunker. To get the ball out of the bunker, Paige explained:

"I'm going to take place 54° wedge. You can hit your 50, 56, a 54, a 60, whatever wedge you prefer. I like hitting my 54°."

"You're actually going to open up the face have a nice wide stance and from here you're going to hit your wrist hard and throw your hands down. Really close to the golf ball," she added.

Spiranac shared another shot to get out of one of the hardest and scariest shots. She spoke about a bunker when the ball lay under the sand. Speaking about how to hit that out of the bunker, Paige said:

"Shut the club face, weigh forward and have your hands forward and hack it out."

Earlier this year, Spiranac started a website, where she shares golf-related content and videos.

How many golf tournaments has Paige Spiranac won in her career?

Paige Spiranac has played golf at a professional level. She was into gymnastics during her childhood and had a dream of competing in the Olympics but her broken kneecap switched her career path and she started her golfing journey.

Paige had played golf at a professional level in her career. She won a tournament on the Cactus tour after defeating Hannah Sullivan, which was her only Tour victory.

Spiranac also tried to earn the LPGA Tour card but did not qualify for the tournament.

Paige Spiranac is very active on social media and has around 3.9 million followers on Instagram. She enjoys a tremendous fan following on other social media pages as well.