WATCH: Pat Perez interviews his former LIV team skipper after axing from the Tour

Pat Perez, the former 4Aces GC LIV Golf team member, was seen in a different role last night in Riyadh. He was not picked for this year’s tournament and has taken over the mic. He conducted a live interview with his former team captain, surprising everyone.

In a video shared by 4Aces GC on X (formerly Twitter), Perez interacted with Dustin Johnson and asked him a few questions. The two shared a light-hearted conversation before the LIV team skipper described his preparation for the season and experience at the opening event. Here’s how the interaction unfolded:

"First of all, weird seeing this side of you, but anyway, great play! Obviously, it could have been better, but you’ve got your speed back. What did you do in the off-season to get that back?" Pat Perez asked.

"Nothing really. I mean, I’ve been practicing the last, you know, few weeks," Johnson replied.

"Why is your brother laughing?"

Johnson laughed as he replied:

"I don’t know, because he knows, I mean, I trained all season, that’s about it, though. Didn’t really start working on the game until probably a month ago or three weeks ago."

"Fishing?"

"Actually not, not as much as I’d like to have fished. But the game, I mean, the game, yeah, the swing, I mean, obviously, the driver’s going well, you know. Got my speed, speed’s up, looks good. Hopefully, I get a little bit better, but I mean, I’m driving it straight, you know, giving myself a lot of chances. Obviously, you know, playing at night’s a little bit different, it's kind of, I like it, it's cool."

Perez wasn’t relegated from LIV Golf but failed to secure playing rights.

Pat Perez was not relegated from LIV Golf

In the 2024 LIV Golf season, Pat Perez finished at No. 48 and could be traded to other teams per LIV rules, falling within ranks 25 to 48. However, for this season, Perez was not picked up by another team, and thus, he wasn’t technically relegated from LIV Golf.

Instead, Perez has picked up the microphone to provide on-course analysis and contribute to pre- and post-round coverage for all 14 LIV events in 2025.

Perez turned pro in 1997 and has three PGA Tour career wins under his belt. He played 515 PGA events in total and had six runner-up finishes, five third-place finishes, 27 top-five finishes, and 64 top-10 finishes throughout his career.

