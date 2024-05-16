Watch: Patrick Reed signs a copy of the ‘Player’s edition of the rules of golf’ for fan at Valhalla

Patrick Reed, who has a notable history with golf rules, signed a copy of the Player's edition of the 'Rules of Golf' for a fan at Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the PGA Championship.

Reed is at Valhalla Golf Club this week after receiving an invitation to the PGA Championship in 2024. Over the years, he has had a bittersweet history with rules and has often found himself surrounded by controversy as a result. However, when a TikToker named Cheytown0501 tried to have some fun with him at Valhalla, he took it sportingly.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Chey posted a clip on TikTok where he held the 'Player's edition of the Rules of Golf' and announced his intention to get Patrick Reed's autograph on the book, fully aware of what he was doing. As the golfer passed by, Chey handed him the book and a pen for his signature. Reed sportingly signed the book and burst into laughter upon seeing its title.

Here's the video:

The former Masters champion has often found himself surrounded by rules controversy in recent years. During the 2019 Hero World Challenge, he was handed a two-stroke penalty after brushing the sand behind his ball in a bunker. However, he denied doing anything wrong. Two years later, he argued with a rules official over embedded ball relief during the Farmers Insurance Open. Eventually, he was granted relief, but replays showed he wasn't eligible for it.

Last year, Patrick Reed again invited fresh controversy during the Dubai Desert Classic when he claimed he could identify his ball that had struck a palm tree. However, replays suggested that the ball was lodged in another tree.

When will Patrick Reed tee off at the PGA Championship, Round 1?

Patrick Reed is grouped with Sam Burns and Padraig Harrington for the opening round of the PGA Championship. The trio will tee off from the first hole on Thursday, May 16 at 2:35 pm ET.

Prior to this week, Reed has made ten starts at the PGA Championship and has missed just two cuts. He has five top-25 finishes but could register only one top-ten. His best performance was a joint runner-up finish in 2017. Speaking of recent form, he also played at the Masters Tournament last month and finished runner-up.

The first round of the PGA Championship will begin at 7:15 am ET with Michael Block, Luke Donald, and Shaun Michael teeing off from the first hole. The round from the tenth tee will begin five minutes later, with Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, and Adrian Meronk being the first group to tee off.