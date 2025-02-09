WATCH: Paul Casey slam dunks for eagle under the starlight in Riyadh

Crushers GC's Paul Casey hit one for eagle on the sixth hole in the final round under the stars at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh. The series shared a clip of his slam dunk on X.

The clip was shared on February 8 and has already received over 38,000 views. The post was captioned:

"It didn't even touch the green."

Commentators praised Casey's performance this week in the background. The video also captured his celebration after his striking moment.

While Paul Casey didn't reach the top ranks, his consistent play kept him competitive throughout the three-day event at Riyadh Golf Club. In addition, he stayed within striking distance of the leaders but was unable to mount a late charge in the final round. After a strong start, his score wasn't enough to challenge Adrian Meronk, who secured the individual title at 17-under after 54 holes. This event marked his first league victory and the sixth of his professional career at Riyadh Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm's Legion XIII dominated the team competition, clinching victory by an 11-stroke margin. With a $20 million purse on the line, Meronk will take away a $4 million prize. Even the last-place player secures $50,000. The separate team event winner Legion XIII will secure $3 million in prize money.

The second-place player Rahm will take home $1,875,000 followed by Sebastian Munoz who will receive $1,875,000 as the third placer. Meanwhile, the second-place team Ripper GC will receive $1,000,000, and third place team RangeGoats GC will get $1,000,000.

The rivalry between Paul Casey and Bryson DeChambeau

Earlier this month Paul Casey talked about being determined to end the competition leaving his teammate Bryson DeChambeau behind.

Currently ranked 11th, Casey expressed frustration over finishing below Crushers GC captain DeChambeau in the 2024 LIV Golf standings. While speaking on the Rick Shield Golf show, the 47-year-old acknowledged his disappointment about not surpassing DeChambeau and his determination to finish ahead of him in 2025.

"That gets my goat, so that keeps me going. I want to finish above Bryson in the rankings by the end of 2025," he said. [07:17]

The English golfer performed decently at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh, finishing tied for the 18th at 9-under.

