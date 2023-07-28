Watch: Perrine Delacour does the perfect 'birdie' dance at the Amundi Evian Championship 2023

Perrine Delacour joins the star-studded field of the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. She struggled with her game on the first few holes, making four back-to-back bogeys and a double bogey. She did, however, get some comfort after making a birdie on the ninth hole.

Perrine Delacour celebrated the shot with a unique bird dance. Despite her struggles with her game, she maintained a strong sense of humor and positivity on the golf course.

The LPGA Tour posted a video of Delacour's bird dance on its Twitter account, saying:

"Is this not the best birdie celebration you've ever seen? @PerrineDelacour with the birdie dance!"

Perrine Delacour made a bogey on the first hole of the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. She had four bogeys, a double bogey, and another bogey on the eighth hole of her first round. She eventually got a birdie on the ninth hole and added another on the back nine. She finished with a 78, including seven bogeys, one double bogey, and two birdies.

Her second round began with a double bogey on the first hole, followed by a birdie on the third. Delacour has played 12 holes in the second round of the 2023 Evian Championship. She has two birdies and one double bogey on the course and has been struggling to make the projected cut +2.

Perrine Delacour's career

Perrine Delacour was born on April 5, 1994 in Laon, France. She had a successful career as an amateur golfer playing in numerous tournaments.

The golfer won the 2021 French International Ladies Amateur Championship at the age of 17 and soon became a member of the French team. She was part of the team when her country won the 2011 European Girls' Team Championship held at Is Molas Golf Club in Sardinia, Italy.

Delacour reached the semi-finals of the 2012 British Ladies Amateur Championship. She had also been a part of the French team, which won the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2012.

Perrine Delacour earned her LPGA Tour status after playing at the Final Stage of Q-school in 2012. She began her professional journey in 2013, finishing runner-up at the Eagle Classic and then at the Symetra Tour Championship. The following year, she received a full exemption on the LPGA Tour after finishing eighth in the Symetra Tour.

Perrine Decalour finished T15 at the 2014 Women's Australian Open, fourth at the 2015 Kingsmill Championship and seventh at the 2017 Manulife LPGA Classic. She has won two professional events in her career and yet looking for her first LPGA Tour victory. She also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Perrine Delacour has played in all five majors in her career. Her best finish at the Evian Championship was recorded in 2022 when she finished at T54. She finished in the T11 position at the Women's PGA Championship earlier this year and T33 at the 2023 US Women's Open.