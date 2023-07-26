2023 Amundi Evian Championship groups and pairings explored

The Amundi Evian Championship will be played from Thursday at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-Les-Bains, France. This Wednesday, the groups for the first tee-off were made official, with several interesting pairings.

There will be 132 players organized into 44 groups of three at the Amundi Evian Championship, which will be played from 7:15 a.m. local time (1:15 a.m. Eastern Time). Two trios will be starting simultaneously on holes 1 and 10, with a 12-minute interval between each group on each hole.

There are several interesting groups that will undoubtedly attract the most attention.

First, the three champions of the three previous majors, Allisen Corpuz (US Womens Open), Lilia Vu (The Chevron Championship), and Ruoning Yin (KPMG Women's PGA Championship), will be teeing off together on the 10th hole at 1:15 p.m. local time (7:15 a.m. Eastern Time).

Prior to that, at 8:27 a.m. local time (2:27 a.m. Eastern Time), teeing off on the 10th hole will be Rolex Ranking number two Nelly Korda, number seven Minjee Lee, and 'Super Rookie' Rose Zhang.

Korda is an eight-time LPGA Tour winner, including one major. She is also an Olympic champion. This season, she has had to deal with some injuries, from which she seems to have recovered. Her last appearance was a victory in the Aramco Team Series London of the Ladies European Tour.

Lee has also won eight LPGA Tour tournaments, two of them majors. She has made the cut in every LPGA Tour tournament she has participated in this season and arrives in France after six consecutive events finishing in the Top 20.

Nelly Korda, Amundi Evian Championship 2023 - Pro-Am (Image via Getty).

Zhang has just finished a meteoric amateur career which is considered as one of the most successful of all time (men and women included). She debuted as a professional on the LPGA Tour with victory.

She strung together T8 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and T9 at the US Women's Open, before missing the cut at the Dana Open.

Other interesting groups in the Amundi Evian Championship

Among the groups to keep an eye on at the Amundi Evian Championship is defending champion Brooke Henderson's, who will start 12 minutes ahead of Korda, Lee, and Zhang on the same hole. Henderson is paired with Linn Grant and Atthaya Thitikul.

At 25, Henderson already has 13 wins (2 majors) on the LPGA Tour. Grant is coming from a win at the DANA Open, while Thitikul is one of the most stable players on the circuit, currently ranked No. 9.

Jin Young Ko, who tops the world rankings, will be starting at 8:03 a.m. local time (2:03 a.m. Eastern Time), paired with Ayaka Furue and Chiara Noja.

Another very strong group will be Leona Maguire, Danielle Kang, and Yuka Saso, starting at 12:51 p.m. local time (6:51 a.m. Eastern Time) on hole 10. Also, Nasa Hataoka, In Gee Chun, and Lydia Ko (hole 10, 1:03 p.m. local time, 7:03 a.m. Eastern Time) will be in action.