Watch: PGA Tour pro Ludvig Aberg honored at the Texas Tech Basketball game

It's no doubt, that Ludvig Aberg is one of the most amazing golfers of the current era. Not only did he win a European Tour event, but he also was a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup.

Aberg was recently honoured at the Texas Tech Basketball game. A golf fan account, @LudvigTacker, shared a video of the Swedish golfer receiving the award on its X account with the caption:

"Ludvig being honored at the @TexasTechMBB game tonight… @TexasTechMGolf #WreckEm @PGATOUR"

Ludvig Aberg last played at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship and finished in T10 position. The tournament was held at El Cardonal at Diamante, the golf course designed by Tiger Woods. Aberg finished with a score of under 19 to finish in 10th place.

Ludvig Aberg performances in 2023

Ludvig Aberg started his professional career after a successful stint at the amateur level. He made his professional debut in June 2023 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished in a tie for 25th place.

He had his first top-10 finish at the John Deere Classic but then missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. Ludvig Aberg finished fourth at the John Deere Classic soon after turning pro.

He has been in the headlines since the beginning of this year and after the John Deere tournament. Speaking about his game, Aberg remarked (via PGA Tour):

“If someone asked me that a couple of months ago, obviously, I would not have believed them. I like to think that I prepare well for each event. I like to have fun on the golf course and, you know, whenever Thursday comes around I like to be ready. But, you know, to me that’s nothing that I can control; it’s outside of my control. What I can do is prepare and play as well as I can and then see where that takes me.”

He won one event on the DP World Tour. Aberg clinched his first professional victory at the 2023 Omega European Masters.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Ludvig Aberg played in 2023:

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T24

Valspar Championship: T61

RBC Canadian Open: T25

Travelers Championship: T24

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T40

John Deere Classic: T4

Genesis Scottish Open CUT

3M Open: T64

Wyndham Championship: T14

Ryder Cup: 1

Sanderson Farms Championship: PT2

Shriners Children's Open: T13

World Wide Technology Championship: T10

Dubai Desert Classic: T70

Omega European Masters: 1

BMW PGA Championship: T10

Aberg has won three professional tournaments in his career so far. He won one on the DP World Tour events and two on the Swedish Golf Tour.