WATCH: Phil Mickelson line dances with HyFlyers GC teammates wearing cowboy attire in Nashville

LIV Golf's next event of the season is going to take place in Nashville and Phil Mickelson stole the show with his dancing while wearing cowboy attire. The 54-year-old was dancing with his fellow HyFlyers GC teammates.

Mickelson is the captain of the LIV Golf outfit, whose best finish was in third position in Adelaide.

In a video shared by the HyFlyers GC X handle, all the team members could be see wearing white t-shirts, black trousers, and cowboy hats. The video featured Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Andy Ogletree.

"Kicking up dust in Nashville," the clip's caption read.

Later, the video was reposted by Phil Mickelson with a caption that read:

“I’m kinda digging the Nashville vibe.”

The 2024 season of HyFlyers GC has been average apart from the tournament in Adelaide. The team finished in third place with 48-under in total. In the same event, Brendan Steele sealed first place in the individual standings.

In the most recent event in Houston, HyFlyers GC finished joint-eighth with Majestic GC. As for Mickelson personally, his best finish in a tournament was sixth at LIV Golf Jeddah. The American competed in three Major events on the PGA Tour, finishing 43rd in The Masters tournament. He failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship and the US Open.

What is the tee time of Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC at the LIV Golf Nashville?

The LIV Golf Nashville starts on Friday, the 21st of June, and concludes on Sunday, the 23rd of June. The tee times for all the teams during round 1 of LIV Golf Nashville is 12:15 p.m. Likewise for HyFlyers GC as well. As far as grouping is concerned, here’s a detailed list of the pairings and respective holes:

Hole 1: Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Jon Rahm

Hole 2: Louis Oosthuizen, Adrian Meronk, Brooks Koepka

Hole 3: Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia

Hole 4: Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Dean Burmester

Hole 5: Henrik Stenson, Talor Gooch, Anirban Lahiri

Hole 6: Martin Kaymer, Peter Uihlein, Ian Poulter

Hole 7: Danny Lee, Caleb Surratt, Brendan Steele

Hole 8: Andy Ogletree, Sam Horsfield, John Catlin

Hole 9: Kieran Vincent, Scott Vincent, Matt Jones

Hole 10: Mito Pereira, Eugenio Chacarra, Kalle Samooja

Hole 11: Jinichiro Kozuma, Hudson Swafford, Pat Perez

Hole 12: Anthony Kim, Harold Varner III, Branden Grace

Hole 13: Lucas Herbert, Cameron Tringale, Lee Westwood

Hole 14: David Puig, Jason Kokrak, Sebastian Muñoz

Hole 15: Kevin Na, Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters

Hole 16: Graeme McDowell, Matthew Wolff, Charl Schwartzel

Hole 17: Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, Marc Leishman

Hole 18: Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Abraham Ancer

The LIV Golf Nashville flaunts a heavy purse of $20 million. Out of which, a paycheck of $4 million will go to the winner.