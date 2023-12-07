Watch: Rickie Fowler calls daughter to show her Jessica Korda’s dog at the Grant Thornton Invitational

Rickie Fowler is all set to compete at this week's Grant Thornton Invitational. He will team up with Lexi Thompson at the tournament, which is scheduled from December 8 to December 10.

Fowler will tee off for the first round in a group with Nelly Korda and her teammate Tony Finau on Friday, December 8. Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, Fowler was spotted playing with Jessica Korda's dog. He even FaceTimed his daughter, Maya, to show her the dog.

Jessica Korda, who announced her pregnancy earlier this year, was there at the tournament as the ambassador.

PGA Tour shared a clip of Rickie Fowler playing with Jessica's dog Charlie on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"Wholesome 😊🐶@RickieFowler called Maya to show her @TheJessicaKorda’s dog, Charlie."

Initially, Jessica Korda was partnered with Rickie Fowler for the mixed-team event. However, earlier in August, she announced her pregnancy and was replaced by Lexi Thompson. Nonetheless, Korda committed to endorsing the tournament and was present on the course on Thursday.

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational power rankings

Nelly Korda and Tony Finau topped the power ranking of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational, considering their terrific form on their respective tours as per the PGA Tour. Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala are second on the list, followed by Celine Boutier and Harris English.

Rickie Fowler has also been in terrific form this season following his splendid victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. His teammate Lexi Thompson has also performed well, with one win and four top-10 finishes this season. The pair earned the tenth spot in the PGA Tour power rankings for this week's tournament.

Lydia Ko will team up with Jason Day and is another favorite to win the title.

Here are the power rankings for the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational (as per PGA Tour):

1. Nelly Korda-Tony Finau

Nelly Korda-Tony Finau 2. Rose Zhang- Sahith Theegala

3. Celine Boutier- Harris English

4 Brooke Hendersen-Corey Connors

5 Megan Khang- Denny McCarthy

6 Ruoning Yin-Nick Taylor

7 Madelene Sagstrom- Ludvig Aberg

8 Lilia Vu-Joel Dahmen

9 Cheyenne Knight-Tom Hoge

10 Lexi Thompson-Rickie Fowler

11 Andrea Lee-Billy Horschel

12 Charley Hull-Justin Rose

13 Lydia Ko-Jason Day

14 Allisen Corpuz- Cameron Champ

15 Leona Maguire- Lucas Glover

16 Mel Reid- Russell Henley

The first round of the tournament will start at 9:10 am ET, with Mel Reid and Russell Henley taking the first shot of the day in a group with Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ.

Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala will tee off at 9:40 am ET, with Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson being the last pair to tee off on Friday. They will start the game at 10:55 am ET with Nelly Korda and Tony Finau.