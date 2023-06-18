Watch: Rickie Fowler continues to surprise standard bearers at US Open 2023

Rickie Fowler continues to startle his competitors at the 2023 US Open. After the third round of the prestigious tournament, not only did Fowler impress with his performance on the course, but he also expressed his appreciation for the tournament's dedicated standard bearers.

Fowler took time after concluding the third round to express his appreciation for the standard bearers who accompany the players on the course. He went over to sign golf balls for these devoted individuals, surprising and delighting them with his thoughtfulness. This gesture of gratitude further endeared Fowler to both supporters and fellow athletes.

Fowler's extraordinary score of 10-under is largely due to his first-round score of 62 (-8), the lowest round in U.S. Open history.

Fowler also established a new tournament record for most birdies in 36 holes at the US Open, securing an impressive 18 birdies at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Rickie Fowler tied with Wyndham Clark for first place after Round 3

Rickie Fowler led throughout the first two rounds of the 2023 US Open and remains atop the leaderboard after three rounds along with Wyndham Clark. His scores of 62, 68, and 70 demonstrate his exceptional skill and consistency throughout the event.

Fowler's aggregate score of 10-under has kept him in contention for the coveted championship and the stage is set for an exciting final round.

Rickie Fowler tee timings for the final round at US Open 2023

Fowler is scheduled to tee off in Round 4 of the US Open at 5:30 p.m. ET alongside fellow competitor Wyndham Clark.

The stage is set for a thrilling matchup between these gifted golfers. Fans and spectators eagerly await the final round as Fowler attempts to reclaim his position atop the leaderboard and win the tournament.

