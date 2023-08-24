Watch: Rickie Fowler describes the story behind his famous custom-designed water bottle

Rickie Fowler is well-known not just for his incredible exploits on the golf course, but also for his unique accessories. The American golfer always carries a metal bottle with distinctive stickers on it.

The PGA Tour recently published a video on its Twitter account in which Fowler revealed why he has stickers on his bottle. All of his stickers have significant reasons.

His bottle has two sump coffee stickers, his own stamp, a hyperice sticker, a long-range shooter sticker of his friend's daughter and also a sticker of a golf photographer.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Fowler explained his bottle, saying:

"Well, I won't make up anything crazy. The electrolytes I drink are pretty potent as far as taste and they're strong. So, I like to mix it with kind of 28 to 30 ounces of water. Hence the carriable bottle."

Furthermore, he spoke about the stickers on his bottle. Fowler said:

"I do have myself on there. Got two Sump Coffee strikers. They're St. Louis-based as well as a side project, which is a brewery in St. Louis. I threw a Hyperice sticker on there. They're one of my...I'm an ambassador as well as an investor. "

Expand Tweet

He also has stickers of Golf WRX photographer Greg Moore and his friend's daughter.

"Greg Moore, who's a photographer out here for Golf WRX. Got a black version and a white version on the bottom and then actually newest, a friend his daughter is a top long-range shooter. So, I just thought it was kind of a fun different sticker. Don't all last depending on washing capabilities. Just kind of keep going with how I feel," Fowler concluded.

Rickie Fowler has seven unique tattoos on his body

The PGA Tour golfer enjoys cherishing memories from different tournaments and of his personal life. He is known for his vibrant orange dress, which he usually wears on Sundays. However, besides that, Fowler also loves to ink tattoos on his body. He has seven tattoos with their own significant reasons.

Rickie Fowler has a cross tattoo on his index finger which symbolizes his deep religious faith and belief in god. He had inked Olympic rings on his right forearm after he represented America at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Fowler also has the letters 'F' and 'G' written on his wrist and left forearm, respectively. The letter F represents his family name 'Fowler' while 'G' is in honor of a young girl named Georgia Veach, who was diagnosed with lissencephaly at the age of four.

Rickie Fowler also inked his grandmother's name Yukata in Japanese on his left biceps and his coach Barry McDonnell's signature on his inner left wrist. He also tattooed his wedding anniversary date on his left hand's ring finger in Roman numerals. He tied the knot with Allison Stokke on October 15, 2019 and inked XV on his finger.