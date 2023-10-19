Watch: Rickie Fowler impresses fans with a tough shot over the trees at the 2023 Zozo Championship

Rickie Fowler is currently playing at the 2023 Zozo Championship. He did not have a good first day at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He finished with a score of one over 71 on the T53 spot on the leaderboard.

However, the PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the fan-favorite golfer was seen hitting a sensational shot over the trees that landed close to the hole.

Watch the video clip here:

In the first round of the 2023 Zozo Championship, Rickie Fowler scored one over 71 with the help of just one birdie and two bogeys. His day at the office was not that enthralling for him, but he will surely look to make a strong comeback on day two at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

While the video got fans rolling in the comment section of the PGA Tour post, one of the fans wrote that the golfer required the same backswing in each and every shot.

The level of sarcastic writing was at its peak as one of the users recalled that Fowler must have played with the same "ingenuity" against Tommy Fleetwood in the 2023 Ryder Cup singles match.

Rickie Fowler was part of the Zach Johnson-led United States team at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He played two matches at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome and was unsuccessful in both of them.

How has Rickie Fowler performed in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour?

The 34-year-old could count the last season as one of his greatest seasons. He made 25 starts and missed the cut only in two of them. He recorded eight top 10 finishes this season, including a runner-up finish and a blistering win at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rickie Fowler played three out of four majors this season. He missed the chance to participate at the 2023 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. In the 2023 PGA Championship, he did not make the cut.

Later on, participating in the US Open 2023, Fowler finished tied for fifth on the leaderboard and followed it with a T23 finish at the fourth and final major tournament of the season, the Open Championship 2023.

He qualified for the 2023 FedEx Cup playoff. In the first event, the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, he managed to end up T58 on the leaderboard and progressed to the BMW Championship. He had a decent performance in the event and finished in the T25 spot.

In the finals of the PGA Tour post-season playoff at the Tour Championship 2023, he shot four rounds of 68-73-68-66 and finished T16 on the leaderboard.