WATCH: Rickie Fowler pulls off 103-yard eagle at the 2025 John Deere Classic

Rickie Fowler made an impressive start to the 2025 John Deere Classic with a 6-under 65 in his opening round at TPC Deere Run. The highlight of his day came on the front nine when he holed out from 103 yards for an eagle on the par-5 second hole.

The six-time PGA Tour winner teed off on Thursday, July 3, at 8:40 a.m. from the 10th tee alongside Max Homa and Jake Knapp. Fowler had an up-and-down start, but his eagle on the front nine flipped the momentum. Incidentally, the par-5 second hole recorded the most eagles (24) during last year’s tournament.

This marks Rickie Fowler’s 16th start of the 2025 season. So far, he has missed two cuts and secured just one top-10 finish - a T7 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He is looking for his first win since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Watch Rickie Fowler’s 103-yard eagle below:

Rickie Fowler opened with birdies on the 10th and 11th but stumbled on the par-3 12th with a double bogey and dropped another shot on the 14th. He recovered with a birdie on the par-5 17th to finish his back nine at even par with 36 strokes.

The front nine was a different story. Rickie Fowler holed out for an eagle on the par-5 second, then added a birdie on the third. He continued the charge with three consecutive birdies on the fifth, sixth, and seventh, wrapping up the front nine in 29 strokes, finishing the round at 6-under 65 and tied for eighth.

Here is Rickie Fowler’s hole-by-hole scorecard from round one:

Hole 10 (Par 5) – Birdie (4)

– Birdie (4) Hole 11 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 12 (Par 3) – Double Bogey (5)

– Double Bogey (5) Hole 13 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 14 (Par 4) – Bogey (5)

– Bogey (5) Hole 15 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 16 (Par 3) – Par (3)

– Par (3) Hole 17 (Par 5) – Birdie (4)

– Birdie (4) Hole 18 (Par 4) – Par (4)

Out: 36 (Even)

Hole 1 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 2 (Par 5) – Eagle (3)

– Eagle (3) Hole 3 (Par 3) – Birdie (2)

– Birdie (2) Hole 4 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 5 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 6 (Par 4) – Birdie (3)

– Birdie (3) Hole 7 (Par 3) – Birdie (2)

– Birdie (2) Hole 8 (Par 4) – Par (4)

– Par (4) Hole 9 (Par 4) – Par (4)

In: 29 (-6)

Total: 65 (-6)

When will Rickie Fowler tee up in the second round?

Rickie Fowler will return for Round 2 of the 2025 John Deere Classic on Friday, July 4. He is set to tee off at 2:00 p.m. ET from the first tee, paired again with Max Homa and Jake Knapp.

Here’s the full Round 2 tee times for the John Deere Classic:

Tee No. 1

7:45 a.m. – Kyle Stanley, James Hahn, Henrik Norlander

7:56 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

8:07 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Bronson Burgoon, Carson Young

8:18 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

8:29 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise

8:40 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:51 a.m. – Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips

9:02 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki

9:13 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman, Kris Ventura

9:24 a.m. – Trace Crowe, Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen

9:35 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Nicholas Lindheim, Jay Giannetto

9:46 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Jeremy Paul, Michael La Sasso (a)

9:57 a.m. – Paul Waring, Tim Widing, Josh Radcliff

1:05 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Hayden Buckley, Jacob Bridgeman

1:16 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs, Alejandro Tosti

1:27 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell, Vince Whaley

1:38 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

1:49 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Michael Kim

2:00 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

2:11 p.m. – Matt McCarty, Nick Dunlap, Chris Gotterup

2:22 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Danny Willett, Victor Perez

2:33 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Ryan Gerard, Jackson Suber

2:44 p.m. – Kevin Velo, Vince Covello, David Ford

2:55 p.m. – Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Luke Clanton

3:06 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody, Petr Hruby

3:17 p.m. – Frankie Capan III, William Mouw, Brendan Valdes

Tee No. 10

7:45 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Bud Cauley, Max McGreevy

7:56 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Austin Cook, Rico Hoey

8:07 a.m. – Ben Martin, Dylan Wu, David Skinns

8:18 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Nico Echavarria, Tom Kim

8:29 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Lucas Glover, Jason Day

8:40 a.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen

8:51 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Zach Johnson

9:02 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner

9:13 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Matt NeSmith, Thorbjørn Olesen

9:24 a.m. – Quade Cummins, John Pak, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:35 a.m. – Will Chandler, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

9:46 a.m. – Philip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Jackson Koivun (a)

9:57 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, Trevor Cone, Carson Herron

1:05 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler, David Lipsky

1:16 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune

1:27 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower

1:38 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

1:49 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

2:00 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Brice Garnett, Matt Kuchar

2:11 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Luke List

2:22 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

2:33 p.m. – Martin Laird, Kevin Roy, Isaiah Salinda

2:44 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Paul Peterson, Cristobal Del Solar

2:55 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Brandon Matthews, Zack Fischer

3:06 p.m. – Kaito Onishi, Steven Fisk, Preston Summerhays

3:17 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Ben James (a)

