Watch: Rickie Fowler's 46 feet putt extends his lead by 2 at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is currently underway. It's in its final round, and Rickie Fowler is looking to pick up his first win in over three years. At the end of the third round, Fowler held a lead of one shot over Adam Hadwin.

Going into the fourth round, however, Rickie Fowler has just further extended his lead, with a massive 46-foot birdie. This has allowed him to peel away from the competition, as he currently sits two strokes ahead of the field. Fowler has had a consistent weekend so far and will look to take his first win since the 2019 Phoenix Open.

Rickie Fowler is one hole behind Adam Hadwin, who is his closest competitor, thus far. The competition will get even more intense as Collin Morikawa, who sits in third place, as of now, will also look to gain places and vie for the win.

Rickie Fowler holds on to lead after tough third round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic saw play getting suspended due to bad weather. With a delay of an hour and a half, play resumed after the bad weather had passed. Fowler made a clear and decisive breakthrough for a possible win after shooting a 64 in the third round.

Adam Hadwin also had quite the third round, which ended with him sitting just one stroke shy of Fowler. Hadwin shot the course record of 63 to finish the third round with a score of -19. Taylor Pendrith, Aaron Rai and Peter Kuest rounded off the top 5 after a solid round of play.

Rickie Fowler's third round 64 complemented his scores of 65 and 67 extremely well. The five-time PGA Champion has shown that his hard work and discipline has paid off. He has shot well below 67 in the last six rounds that he has played at PGA events.

However, the game still remains wide open for golfers. Fowler will have to maintain composure under pressure and as Colling Morikawa and Adam Hadwin apply pressure to rise up the ranks and catch up to him.

Poll : 0 votes