“It’s gonna happen soon” – Rickie Fowler opens up on the pressure as he chases his first PGA Tour win since 2019 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

Since the beginning of 2023, Rickie Fowler has been attempting to end his four-year winless streak. In recent competitions, he has played pretty well.

Fowler has been in excellent form and only missed the cut at the PGA Championship in 2023. He entered the star-studded field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is taking place from June 29 to July 2 at Detroit Golf Club.

After the Saturday round of the tournament, the American golfer was in first place. He overcame Adam Hadwin by one stroke and has been looking forward to expanding his lead in the final round and winning the competition.

Rickie Fowler is optimistic about his game and keeping himself calm ahead of the final round.

In a conversation with the media on Saturday, he said:

"Whether it happens tomorrow or not, it's going to happen here soon. I am not pressing that, hey, I need to go get it done tomorrow or it means absolutely nothing. I've been playing a lot of really good golf. I've been putting myself in good positions."

He added:

"This definitely won't be the last, but yeah, it will be fun tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how the weather cooperates or not. Like I said, I'm going to have to play well regardless, there's plenty of guys behind me so it's not going to be given to anyone."

Rickie Fowler will tee off the fourth round at 8:55 am ET alongside Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith on the first hole.

Can Rickie Fowler win the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic?

With odds, of -110, Rickie Fowler has a better chance to win the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He started the new year finishing at 54th position at The American Express.

His performance was improved at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open when he finished in 11th position. His best finish was recorded at the 2023 US Open when he tied up for fifth place.

Here is the result of the Rickie Fowler 2023 PGA Tour events:

The American Express

Position: T54

Farmers Insurance Open

Position: T11

Phoenix Open

Position: T10

Genesis Invitational Open

Position: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational Open

Position: T31

The Players Championship

Position: T13

Valero Texas Open

Position: T10

RBC Heritage

Position: T15

Wells Fargo Championship

Position: T14

PGA Championship

Position: Missed the Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge

Position: T6

Memorial Tournament

Position: T9

US Open

Position: T5

Travelers Championship

Position: T13

Trailing one stroke behind Rickie Fowler is Adam Hadwin, who played the third round of 63 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic to settle in second place. Hadwin played a bogey-free round on Saturday. He canned seven birdies and an ace.

Hadwin said about his performance:

"It's a pretty fun leaderboard right now with Taylor and I at the top on Canada Day as well. Hopefully, yeah, goal tomorrow is just keep doing what I've been doing and just trying to hit golf shots and have as much fun. I haven't been in this position in a while, especially solo."

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is scheduled to start with the final round on Sunday, July 2 at 6:55 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes