“Good thing Rory is not playing” – Fans react to Rickie Fowler’s strong round to take the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

Rickie Fowler is once again close to snapping his four-year major drought in recent weeks.

Fowler performed admirably at the 2023 US Open, recording the tournament's lowest score in the first round but falling short of winning the major. The American golfer is making headlines once again with his performance at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. After the third round of the PGA Tour event, he sits on the top of the leaderboard.

On Saturday, July 1, Fowler made nine birdies to climb to the top of the tournament leaderboard with a score of under 20.

The PGA Tour posted about his blistering performance on its Twitter account, saying:

"What a round from @RickieFowler. He leads by one heading into Sunday @RocketClassic."

Fans flocked into the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter:

"Good thing Rory is not playing with the scores …."

It is pertinent to note that top-ranked golfers including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and Rory McIlroy missed the Rocket Classic.

Speaking about Rickie Fowler's performance, people commented:

"This is great to watch! Rickie out there reminding us why he can wear orange when he chooses to."

"Let's Go Rickie Fowler."

"Congratulations Rickie. Much Success tommorow."

Fowler will start the fourth round with a one-stroke lead over Adam Hadwin, who moved up seven spots after the third round. Taylor Pendrith dropped two spots to third place, while Aaron Rai and Peter Kuest remained in fourth place.

Rickie Fowler's performance at the 2023 Rocket Moratge Classic

Rickie Fowler started the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie on the first hole on Thursday, June 29. He carded two more birdies on the third and fourth holes in the opening round. Fowler sank four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and four birdies, one bogey on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 67.

He entered the second round making three birdies on the front nine and added another three birdies on the back nine along with a bogey and an ace to wrap up with a score of 65. He made nine birdies and a bogey in the final round and scored 64. He is in the lead with a score of 20 under par 196.

According to the BetMGM Sportsbook, Fowler has a high chance to win the PGA Tour event this week, with an odds point of -110.

Here are the 2023 Rocket Moratge Classic odds points for the final round according to BetMGM Sportsbook:

To win

Rickie Fowler: -110

Adam Hadwin: +360

Taylor Pendrith: +750

Aaron Rai: +1200

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Top-5

Sungjae Im: +350

Top-10

Rickie Fowler: +125

Top-20

Ludvig Aberg: +150

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will tee off for the final round on Sunday, July 2. Sam Ruder will take the first shot of the day at 6:45 am ET alongside MJ Daffue and Callum Tarren on the first hole while Andrew Landry, Kelly Kraft, and David Thompson on the tenth.

The tournament leader Rickie Fowler will start the game at 8:55 am ET on the first hole alongside Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pandrith.

