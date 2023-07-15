WATCH: Rickie Fowler’s caddie giving golf balls to kids draws adorable reaction from the young fans

The 2023 Scottish Open has been a rather wholesome one so far, and Rickie Fowler's actions have made it worthwhile for his young fans. The second round of the Scottish Open saw Fowler finish in T18 and make the cut going into the weekend.

After the end of the third round, Rickie Fowler's caddie had a surprise for the young fans waiting for the ace golfer. He was seen handing out Fowler's golf balls to three children, who were excited to see the American.

On receiving the balls, delight was evident on their faces as they were excited to receive a memento from their favorite golfer.

Delighted, the children were seen clutching the ball and thanking Fowler's caddie for making their day. The young fans were seen jumping with happiness, certainly ready to keep their golf balls safely.

Fowler ended a good day on an even better note with a simple gesture for his fans.

Rickie Fowler recently emerged victorious at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler's impressive second round of 67 saw him sit just four shots off the leader. Ahead of the Scottish Open, Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas went to enjoy a round of golf at the North Berwick Golf Club.

“That was about all the golf we played prior to coming here. I always enjoy being over here in Scotland. Links golf is my favorite, especially when you get decent weather and the rain stays away, so hopefully we can continue that through the week," Fowler said via Golf Channel.

Fowler recently broke his four-and-a-half-year drought by winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Following the triumph, Thomas, Spieth, and he went out to celebrate.

"We had a trip scheduled to London with [Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth] and our wives, and so a bit of fun. We walked around London on Friday, played Sunningdale on Saturday, and [went to] Wimbledon on Sunday,” Fowler stated.

However, Fowler does not intend to slow down just yet. His preparations are in full force ahead of the 2023 Open Championship, where he will hope to pick up a major win.