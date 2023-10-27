WATCH: Ripper GC teammates look back on their 2023 golf season

LIV Golf Ripper GC teammates Cameron Smith, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman recently reflected on their 2023 season, which was full of ups and downs.

From admitting that the team could have done better to eagerly waiting for the next season to showcase their talent, the golfers expressed their views. In a video snippet on X (formerly Twitter), the teammates shared about their 2023 journey.

In the clip, Australian star Cameron Smith was asked how he reflected on the 2023 season. He said:

“Pretty good, I think we probably could have done a little bit better as a team. But, the good thing is there's a sign of improvement left in all of us, so looking forward to next year.”

Next, Matt Jones said:

“I mean, it's been positive it's been negative. But I think overall the team would have wanted more and expected more. So I think next year we'll be even more fired up and ready to go.”

Lastly, Marc Leishman joined the conversation and said:

“I don't think we got off to the start that we wanted to as a team or me individually. But once we sort of worked the putting out, everything came together and had a few good results. So plenty to build on for next year and really excited about next year.”

A glance at how Ripper GC fared in the LIV 2023 season

The 2023 LIV League season has been a very successful one. However, Team Ripper GC was not able to grab any team title until May, when they won the Bedminster Invitational trophy.

Moreover, other than Smith, none of the players were able to clinch an individual title for any tournaments this season. The Ripper GC Team captain bagged two individual wins, first at the London Invitational and then at the Bedminster Invitational.

With a total of 170 points, Talor Gooch is currently in second place in the LIV Individual standings. Matt Jones has earned only 18 points this season and is in the 37th position.

Meanwhile, Marc Leishman has earned 75 points this season and is in the 18th position in the LIV Individual standings.

Cameron Smith, Matt Jones and Marc Leishman have been selected to play for the 2024 season. However, Ripper GC teammate Jediah Morgan has been relegated from the team due to his poor performance, earning only three points in 2023.