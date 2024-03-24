WATCH: Robby Shelton hits PGA Tour’s 139th Albatross since 1983 at Valspar Championship

Robby Shelton was the architect of a spectacular play in the fourth round of the 2024 Valspar Championship as he carded the second albatross in the history of the tournament. It is only the third albatross of the current PGA Tour season and the 139th since 1983.

Robby Shelton's feat was broadcast live on television and the video was posted on the PGA Tour's social networks. On the X (formerly Twitter) account alone, the post has had 35,000 views in 40 minutes.

The albatross can be watched below:

"Dead center of the flagstick from 258 yards 😳 This is just the 139th albatross on the PGA TOUR since 1983."

Robby Shelton's play occurred on the par-5 585-yards 14th hole of the Copperhead course at Innisbrook Resort. Shelton hit from the fairway with a 313-yard drive and decided to go straight for the green from there. His iron shot was so accurate that it landed less than 10 feet from the hole and went straight in.

Only one albatross had ever been hit in the history of the Valspar Championship. It was achieved by Russell Knox in the first round of the 2019 edition (11th hole).

The other two albatrosses achieved in 2024 have been by Jake Knapp (The American Express) and Shane Lowry (Farmers Insurance Open).

How did Robby Shelton perform at the 2024 Valspar Championship?

Robby Shelton finished his performance at the Valspar Championship with a score of 2 under, thanks to four rounds of 70, 72, 68, and 72. His performance included one albatross, 16 birdies, 15 bogeys and one double bogey.

He is ranked T37 with the tournament currently ongoing. The Valspar Championship is Shelton's eighth tournament of the season. In the previous seven, he made four cuts and his best finish was tied for 25th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Mackenzie Hughes leads the Valspar Championship with a score of 10 under through 8th. Xander Schauffele and four other players are currently tied for second place with a score of 8 under, although only Schauffele finished his round.

Shelton, 28, is in his third season on the PGA Tour (second consecutive). In 112 tournaments played, he has made 54 cuts, with two third-place finishes and five other top 10s as his best results. He previously played on the Korn Ferry Tour and has four victories on the development tour.