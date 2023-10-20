Who is Robby Shelton? 5 things you probably didn’t know about the golfer

Robby Shelton drew attention with his performance at the 2023 Zozo Championship in Japan. The buzz in the golfing community and among sports enthusiasts has put him on the map as a golfer to watch.

Though this isn’t the first time Shelton has made waves in golf; his earlier performances, too, have been spotlight-worthy.

Let’s dive into some lesser-known facts about the golfer:

Early Success in College Golf

Before turning professional, Robby Shelton had a successful stint in college golf. He attended the University of Alabama, where he was ranked the nation's No. 1 junior golfer and achieved some of the lowest stroke averages in program history during his time there.

International Amateur Competitions

Shelton represented the United States in prestigious amateur golf competitions, including the Walker Cup and the Palmer Cup during his college years. He played in the 2015 Walker Cup team, posting a record of 2-1, and also participated in the U.S. Palmer Cup team in 2014 and 2015.

Video-Game Esque Performance

Robby Shelton's performance has been described as "video-game esque" in a Golf Digest article, highlighting his proficiency and skill on the course. The same article mentioned that Shelton, who was then 62nd in the FedEx Cup standings, needed a significant performance at the BMW championship to advance to his first Tour Championship.

Top-10 Finish at the American Express:

During a season, Shelton showcased a notable performance at the American Express golf tournament, where he closed with a six-under-par 66 in the final round to finish tied for sixth place.

Participation in International Tournaments

Shelton has participated in international golf tournaments, including the 2023 Zozo Championship. His odds to win this championship were listed as +5000, indicating his emerging presence in the international golf circuit. Here are some international tournaments and events he has participated in:

(A) Walker Cup (2015): Robby Shelton represented the United States in the Walker Cup in 2015, where he posted a record of 2–1. The Walker Cup is a prestigious amateur golf tournament held between teams from the United States and Great Britain & Ireland.

(B) Palmer Cup (2014, 2015): Shelton also played in the U.S. Palmer Cup team in 2014 and 2015. The Palmer Cup is an annual golf tournament where collegiate golfers from the United States compete against their counterparts from Europe.

Image of Robby Shelton

Robby Shelton's performance in 2023 Zozo Championship so far

Robby Shelton made an appearance at the 2023 Zozo Championship that is taking place at the Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan, from October 19 to 22. He started the championship, clinching the second position with a score of -5 following the first round of the championship.

Over his 12 rounds, including those at the Zozo Championship, Shelton exhibited a good performance. He ended below par in six rounds, achieved two rounds without any bogeys and recorded four rounds with scores.

Moreover, on two occasions, he registered one of the day's 10 best scores. In two rounds, he finished within three strokes of the best score, and in four rounds, he was within five strokes of the day's top score.

Prior to the 2023 Zozo Championship, Shelton didn't make the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open. Regardless of this, betting agencies placed his winning odds at +5000 for the championship, indicating a level of anticipation. His beginning in the Zozo Championship garnered attention, showcasing his capacity to recover and perform in a tournament scenario.