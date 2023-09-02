US Walker Cup team: All the 10 players selected for the event

The 49th edition of the Walker Cup is scheduled at the Old Course at St. Andrews. The event begins from September 2 to 3. The tournament will be played between the United States and Great Britain & Ireland.

The United States team has Gordan Sargent, the current No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Nick Dunlap, the reigning US Amateur champion, and many more.

Michael Thorbjornsen, who is ranked second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, has withdrawn from the Walker Cup citing his back injury.

Who are the 10 players selected for the US Walker Cup team?

Without further ado, let's take a look at all the players selected for the United States Team in the upcoming St. Andrews, Scotland event:

1) Nick Dunlap

The 2023 US Amateur Champion is set to feature in the 49th edition of the Walker Cup.

Nick Dunlap has also won the Northeast Amateur Invitational and Cabo Collegiate Invitational this year. He is currently ranked fifth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

2) Austin Greaser

The current no. 10 in the WAGR, Austin Greaser would hope for a good performance at St. Andrews at the upcoming event.

He went to round 32 in the US Amateur earlier in August.

3) Nick Gabrelcik

The soon to be North Florida Senior has made it into the US team. He is also the second player from the University of Florida to be part of the prestigious tournament.

Gabrelcik won the Southern Amateur and proceeded to round 32 at the Cherry Hils.

4) Gordon Sargent

The current No. 1 in the WAGR, Gordan Sargent will be a key player in the US Team. He will be participating in his first Walker Cup, which is scheduled in Scotland.

5) Stewart Hagestad

The oldest player in the 49th edition of the match play event, the 32-year-old Stewart Hagestad will appear in his fourth consecutive Walker Cup.

6) Preston Summerhays

The Arizona State University player Preston Summerhays was also part of the Palmer Cup. At the US Amateur, he lost to Sampson Zheng.

7) Caleb Surratt

Ranked eighth in the WAGR, Caleb Surratt has won five tournaments so far. His most recent victory came in the SEC Championship 2023. Although he lost the US Amateur in Round 32.

8) Ben James

The quarter finalist of the US Amateur at Cherry Hills, Ben James earned a spot in the US Walker Cup team.

He had earned the Phil Mickelson Award last year because of his staggering five wins at Virginia.

9) Dylan Menante

The University of North Carolina's Dylan Menante is sixth ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

He finished second in the recent Southern Amateur Championship.

10) David Ford

The fourth ranked player in the WAGR is also part of the US team. He has won two tournaments this year, the Jones Cup Invitational and Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Also, he finished ninth in the recently concluded US Amateur Championship.