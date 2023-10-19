Who has won the Zozo Championship in the past? The event’s history and results explored

A thrilling finish to the Zozo Championship 2022 saw American golfer Keegan Bradley emerge victorious, becoming the event's latest prestigious PGA Tour winner.

Some of the best golfers in the world competed fiercely in the tournament, which was held at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club from October 12 to October 16.

Zozo Championship 2022: Leaderboard and Score

Due to his outstanding play in the final round, which he completed at 2-under par, Bradley finished the tournament with a total score of 15-under par, good for first place on the leaderboard.

Andrew Putnam and Rickie Fowler shared a tie for second place with a combined score of 14 under par. Putnam shot 2-under par to share second place, while Fowler concluded his final round at even par.

Emiliano Grillo finished the tournament at 13-under par, earning the fourth spot on the leaderboard, after an outstanding performance in the final round with a 6-under par score.

Zozo Championship 2022 Leaderboard

1 - Keegan Bradley -15

T2 - Rickie Fowler -14

T2 - Andrew Putnam -14

4 - Emiliano Grillo -13

T5 - Sahith Theegala -12

T5 - Viktor Hovland -12

T5 - Hayden Buckley -12

8 - Cameron Champ -11

T9 - Xander Schauffele -10

T9 - Matthew NeSmith -10

T9 - Tom Hoge -10

T12 - Ryan Moore -9

T12 - Rikuya Hisatsune -9

T12 - Kenta Nakajima -9

T12 - Maverick McNealy -9

T16 - Joel Dahmen -8

T16 - Adam Schenk -8

T16 - Wyndham Clark -8

T16 - Masahiro Kawamura -8

T16 - Patrick Rodgers -8

T16 - Beau Hossler -8

T16 - Shota Akiyoshi -8

Zozo Championship 2022: Purse and Venue

World-class golfers competed for a $11,000,00,000 total purse at the Championship, a major event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The stunning Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club served as the tournament's venue, offering competitors and spectators alike a demanding yet stunning environment.

Schedule for the upcoming Zozo Championship 2023

The 2023 Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, is shaping up to be an exciting event for golf fans.

The championship is scheduled to begin on October 19th, and with a $8.5 million purse, the tournament is sure to attract top-tier players from around the world. The large prize money frequently ensures intense competition as golfers compete for their share of the winnings.

Last year's champion Keegan Bradley has also returned this year to defend his title. This will surely add more thrill throughout the game.