Watch: Robert MacIntyre brings the festive cheers by celebrating with Ryder Cup trophy in his hometown

Robert MacIntyre had a luxurious debut at the 2023 Ryder Cup, being one of the most effective players of the European team. MacIntyre recently had the opportunity to display the championship trophy in his hometown and celebrate it in style.

Scotland's representative at the 2023 Ryder Cup posted on X (formerly Twitter) this Saturday, November 9, a video in which he is seen celebrating with family and friends. In his trophy case is the Ryder Cup itself.

Both Robert MacIntyre and the rest of those present are seen to be very happy. The player is seen dancing and singing, while a song is chanted by family and friends.

The original Ryder Cup trophy was donated by Samuel Ryder for the first edition in 1927. It is now owned by The Professional Golfers Association of Great Britain and Ireland. The winning team of the biennial event does not receive the original trophy but an exact replica that belongs to the PGA of America.

According to The Golf News Net, winning Ryder Cup players typically receive a commemorative trophy replica. This is, in all likelihood, the one seen in Robert MacIntyre's trophy case.

A glimpse into Robert MacIntyre's Ryder Cup performance

The 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup was Robert MacIntyre's debut. The Scotsman did not waste his chance and was one of Luke Donald's best bets to defeat the American team.

Robert MacIntyre made his debut in the afternoon of the first day, playing the third fourballs match. He teamed up with Justin Rose and they halved it with Max Homa and Wyndham Clark.

MacIntyre was paired again with Justin Rose the next day to face the fourballs match, this time against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. MacIntyre and Rose would be the only European victory that afternoon.

For the individual matches of the third and decisive round, captain Luke Donald decided to play MacIntyre against Wyndham Clark. The Scotsman prevailed 2&1, to provide the final point of the European victory.

MacIntyre's overall performance was 2.5 points in three matches. He was the team's fifth best scorer, behind Rory McIlroy (4), Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland (3.5) and Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood (3).

However, in terms of effectiveness, he was the second best of the team, winning 83.33% of the possible points. MacIntyre was second only to Tyrrell Hatton (87.5%).