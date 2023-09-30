WATCH: Rory McIlroy absolutely hyped after giving Europe the lead in Ryder Cup along with Matthew Fitzpatrick

The 2023 Ryder Cup is currently underway, with Team Europe continuing to lead. With each passing session, the enthusiasm among the fans is also increasing. With the morning session ending on 9 ½ to 2 ½ points, the Europe squad got the third chance to celebrate their win.

Once again at the Saturday (September 30) afternoon match, the European team outshined the USA side. This time, Rory McIlroy, along with Matt Fitzpatrick, earned their team's first point by winning three and two against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Starting the afternoon session with the lead gave the 34-year-old golfer much hype. Not only did the players, but also their fans were happy to find Rory McIlroy taking up the lead.

Soon after, a video of Rory McIlroy celebrating the moment went viral on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, fans can witness the four-time Major winner putting the ball in the 14th hole and ultimately leading the match.

Check it out here:

McIlroy and Fitzpatrick were also leading the anchor match against Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

However, by the end of the match, things turned upside down as in a tight conclusion, the Americans gained some hope by winning the fourballs by 3-1. Patrick Cantlay birdied the final two holes to win the final fourball and turn the session in favor of Team USA.

Now, Team Europe need four points from Sunday's (October 1) 12 singles to regain the trophy. Fans are positive that with players like Rory McIlroy, winning the biennial championship will be an easy thing.

A look into Rory McIlroy's trick at the Friday Fourballs in Ryder Cup 2023

The 44th edition of the Ryder Cup started on a good note for Team Europe as they outshined Team USA on the opening day.

The afternoon match started with Europe leading the score at 4-0. Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick were paired against Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

On the sixth hole, every golfer was aiming for a birdie. McIlroy needed to make a 24-foot putt, while Fitzpatrick was at 4 feet 7 inches. Team USA made a strategic plan of letting the Ryder Cup rookie Fitzpatrick play first. So the pressure to deliver later shifted to other players.

Fitzpatrick shot four birdies and an eagle in a five-hole stretch. The pair took a 5-up lead after the 6th hole during the afternoon match on day 1.