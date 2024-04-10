WATCH: Rory McIlroy beats World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and others to win 2024 Masters Speedwalking race

Rory McIlroy beat Scottie Scheffler in a speed walking contest ahead of the 2024 Masters. In a video posted by TaylorMade on X, a few top golfers were seen competing in a speed walking race.

TaylorMade captioned the post:

"NO RUNNING ALLOWED. This is the #TeamTaylorMade speed walking race."

Here's the video:

The 2024 edition of Masters, set to be played at the historic Augusta National Golf Course, is less than 24 hours away. The caption also reminds everyone of a rule at the iconic venue where running is not allowed.

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods fired a gun to start the speed-walking race. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hull, Collin Morikawa, and Brooke Henderson participated in the fun competition and seemed to be having fun.

Each competitor sported a badge hung around their neck. They were tasked to carry a green folding chair over their shoulder and had to balance a plastic cup akin to that used at Augusta National Golf Club for serving drinks.

As the race got competitive, one of the players exclaimed- "I feel like, I should have stretched for this." Rory McIlroy was more competitive than others and comfortably won the fun race. World No. 2 golfer McIlroy's ambitions burn bright as he seeks to achieve a career grand slam at the Masters.

Tiger Woods is confident of Rory McIlroy winning the Masters soon

Golf legend Tiger Woods expressed confidence that McIlroy will wear the green jacket sooner or later. Woods said:

"No question, he'll do it at some point. Rory Mcilroy is too talented, too good. He's going to be playing this event for a very long time. He'll get it done. It's just a matter of when."

Woods said that it's just a matter of time before McIlroy wins the Masters and that it could be this week itself. McIlroy was flattered when he came to know about the appreciation from Woods. He said:

"It's very flattering when someone of that stature says that. It's nice to hear, in my opinion, the best player ever to play the game say something like that. So, yeah, I mean, does that mean that it's going to happen? Obviously not."

McIlroy acknowledged that he has been in the sport for some time and he has the potential. He said that he has recognized his potential over the years and expressed happiness at receiving plaudits from Woods.

If McIlroy wins the 2024 Masters, he'll be the sixth golfer to win the career grand slam. Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods are five players who have won the Masters, The Open, the US Open, and the US PGA.