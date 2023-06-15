Watch: Rory McIlroy forced to take ‘absurd’ line during US Open 2023 practice due to brutal greens at the LACC

Rory McIlroy hit a few shots at the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) on Wednesday, June 14, before the start of the 2023 US Open. However, the rocky part of the golf course prompted him to struggle with the practice round, and his putt was absurd.

ForePlay shared a video on their Twitter account with a caption saying:

"The line Rory took on this practice round putt is actually absurd."

"The line Rory took on this practice round putt is actually absurd."

LACC is hosting the tournament for the first time and its rough patch has been the talk of concern ahead of the start of the 2023 US Open.

Fans jumped into the comments section to write:

"Now let’s have em show up with no practice round, 10 minutes on the range, and 10 minutes on the greens like us common folk."

"Now let's have em show up with no practice round, 10 minutes on the range, and 10 minutes on the greens like us common folk."

"Looks like my warmups. Props to Rory for putting in the work like I do"

It is worth noting that the US Open will be played on Bermudagrass for the first time in 18 years, which is commonly utilized in the warm season and winter. In an interview with Golf Digest before the commencement of the 2023 US Open, Jeff Hall provided updates on the golf course, saying:

"It’s still a bit of a mystery. We’ll start to see how things are, but even having said that, we’re not playing at 9 a.m. on Monday. There’s still more time for Mother Nature to do her thing. At the end of the day, it’s an outdoor game; Mother Nature has a seat at the table."

He added:

“Everybody is doing the best they can. I can assure you that we have our goals; we believe we’ll achieve that with the rough. But if we don’t, it’s not because everybody hasn’t been trying to make it happen", he added.

Rory McIlroy pairs up with Brooks Koepka for the first round at the 2023 US Open

For the opening round of the 2023 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy will be teamed with Brooks Koepka. They will begin the game on the first hole at 4:54 p.m. ET.

The inaugural round of the 2023 US Open will begin on Thursday, June 15 at 9:45 a.m. ET, with Omar Morales, Deon Germishuys, and Jacob Solomon taking the first shot of the day on the first hole, followed by Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, and Hank Lebioda on the tenth.

Scottie Scheffler will also compete in the 2023 US Open, beginning his match at 11:13 a.m. ET alongside Collin Morikawa and Max Homa.

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2023 US Open:

Tee No. 1

9:45 a.m. – Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

9:56 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)

10:07 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

10:18 a.m. – Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

10:29 a.m. – Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

10:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:51 a.m. – Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

11:02 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

11:13 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:24 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

11:35 a.m. – Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

11:46 a.m. – Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

11:57 a.m. – Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

3:15 p.m. – Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

3:26 p.m. – Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

3:37 p.m. – Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

3:48 p.m. – Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

3:59 p.m. – Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

4:10 p.m. – Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

4:21 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

4:32 p.m. – Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:43 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

4:54 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

5:05 p.m. – Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

5:16 p.m. – Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

5:27 p.m. – Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey

Tee No. 10

9:45 a.m. – Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

9:56 a.m. – Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

10:07 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

10:18 a.m. – Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

10:29 a.m. – Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)

10:40 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

10:51 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

11:02 a.m. – Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:13 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

11:24 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

11:35 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

11:46 a.m. – David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon

11:57 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)

3:15 p.m. – Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

3:26 p.m. – Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

3:37 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque

3:48 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

3:59 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

4:10 p.m. – Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

4:21 p.m. – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

4:32 p.m. – Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

4:43 p.m. – Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

4:54 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

5:05 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)

5:16 p.m. – Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III

5:27 p.m. – Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

