Watch: Rory McIlroy impress with a 69ft birdie putt at the DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy had his best round of the week on Saturday, shooting a 7-under 65 in the third round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He made five birdies as well as an eagle on the final hole of the day. However, the highlight was an incredible 69-foot birdie he sank.

On the par-5, 12th hole, McIlroy's tee shot landed 318 yards in the fairway, and his approach covered 161 yards to land on the green. The pin was still over 69 feet away, but McIlroy confidently went for a putt, and the ball rolled away to fall into the cup, which was his third birdie of the day.

Expand Tweet

The 34-year-old Northern Irishman battled to get his rhythm in his first two days at the DP World Tour Championship. He started with a 71 and a 72 on the first two days but seemed to have found his form in the third round. After three rounds, he is aggregated at 8-under and is still eight strokes off the lead.

On the third day at Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club, Matt Wallace wreaked havoc on the back nine, sinking nine straight birdies to shoot 12-under 60. He also made three birdies in the first half. After three rounds, he has an aggregate score of 16-under and holds a single-stroke lead with the third round still in progress.

As for McIlroy, he has already won the DP World Tour Race to Dubai season-long race after appearing in just nine events out of 43 this year. He won the Hero Dubai Desert Open and the Genesis Scottish Open this year.

The bonus pool for this year is $6 million, which will be distributed among the top eight position holders after the DP World Tour Championship. If Rory McIlroy wins the event, he will have a chance to earn over $13 million this week.

Rory McIlroy meets Sachin Tendulkar at the DP World Tour Championship

The four-time major champion met the all-time great cricket batter Sachin Tendulkar on the opening day of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. The two sporting superstars had a brief interaction ahead of the first round on Thursday, November 16.

Sachin Tendulkar is known as arguably the greatest batter of all time and has amassed innumerable records over his 24-year-long cricketing career, which ended in 2013.

The 50-year-old former cricketer was present at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club as DP World's ambassador. While he presented Rory McIlroy with his signed Indian cricket team jersey and an autographed cricket stump, the golfer reciprocated by presenting him with a signed hole flag featuring the DP World Tour Championship logo.

Expand Tweet

The Indian cricket superstar also interacted with Ryan Fox of New Zealand. Being a cricket enthusiast, Fox had a meaningful conversation with the legend about the ongoing cricket World Cup for a few minutes. He also exchanged some putting technique tips with Tendulkar. Being a quick learner, Tendulkar responded with a successful putt attempt, impressing Fox as well.