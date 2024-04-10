Watch: Rory McIlroy lists all past Masters champions while naming himself as the 2024 winner

Rory McIlroy has his sights on winning the Masters and completing the Grand Slam. The Northern Irishman has clinched four Major titles, with the Masters remaining the sole conquest on his radar.

As McIlroy prepares to tee off at the Masters this week, commencing with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 11, he was asked to recall all the champions of the Masters since 1989. Starting with Nick Faldo's victory 35 years ago, McIlroy listed each winner, concluding with himself as the victor of the 2024 edition.

The PGA Tour shared a video of the golfer on its X platform (formerly Twitter) with a caption:

"Can you name every Masters champ since 1989? Putting @McIlroyRory to the test."

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that the Masters started in 1934, with Horton Smith winning the inaugural edition. Last year, Jon Rahm took home the trophy.

This year's Masters will get underway on Thursday, April 11, and will have its finale on Sunday, April 14, at the Augusta National Golf Course. Rory McIlroy is one of the bettors' favorites for the week along with several other top golfers.

Masters champions over the years

Here are the winners of the Masters over the years:

2023 — Jon Rahm

2022 — Scottie Scheffler

2021 — Hideki Matsuyama

2020 — Dustin Johnson

2019 — Tiger Woods

2018 — Patrick Reed

2017 — Sergio Garcia

2016 — Danny Willett

2015 — Jordan Spieth

2014 — Bubba Watson

2013 — Adam Scott

2012 — Bubba Watson

2011 — Charl Schwartzel

2010 — Phil Mickelson

2009 — Angel Cabrera

2008 — Trevor Immelman

2007 — Zach Johnson

2006 — Phil Mickelson

2005 — Tiger Woods

2004 — Phil Mickelson

2003 — Mike Weir

2002 — Tiger Woods

2001 — Tiger Woods

2000 — Vijay Singh

1999 — Jose Maria Olazabal

1998 — Mark O’Meara

1997 — Tiger Woods

1996 — Nick Faldo

1995 — Ben Crenshaw

1994 — Jose Maria Olazabal

1993 — Bernhard Langer

1992 — Fred Couples

1991 — Ian Woosnam

1990 — Nick Faldo

1989 — Nick Faldo

1988 — Sandy Lyle

1987 — Larry Mize

1986 — Jack Nicklaus

1985 — Bernhard Langer

1984 — Ben Crenshaw

1983 — Seve Ballesteros

1982 — Craig Stadler

1981 — Tom Watson

1980 — Seve Ballesteros

1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller

1978 — Gary Player

1977 — Tom Watson

1976 — Raymond Floyd

1975 — Jack Nicklaus

1974 — Gary Player

1973 — Tommy Aaron

1972 — Jack Nicklaus

1971 — Charles Coody

1970 — Billy Casper

1969 — George Archer

1968 — Bob Goalby

1967 — Gay Brewer Jr.

1966 — Jack Nicklaus

1965 — Jack Nicklaus

1964 — Arnold Palmer

1963 — Jack Nicklaus

1962 — Arnold Palmer

1961 — Gary Player

1960 — Arnold Palmer

1959 — Art Wall Jr.

1958 — Arnold Palmer

1957 — Doug Ford

1956 — Jack Burke Jr.

1955 — Cary Middlecoff

1954 — Sam Snead

1953 — Ben Hogan

1952 — Sam Snead

1951 — Ben Hogan

1950 — Jimmy Demaret

1949 — Sam Snead

1948 — Claude Harmon

1947 — Jimmy Demaret

1946 — Herman Keiser

1945 — No tournament, WWII

1944 — No tournament, WWII

1943 — No tournament, WWII

1942 — Byron Nelson

1941 — Craig Wood

1940 — Jimmy Demaret

1939 — Ralph Guldahl

1938 — Henry Picard

1937 — Byron Nelson

1936 — Horton Smith

1935 — Gene Sarazen

1934 — Horton Smith