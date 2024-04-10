Watch: Rory McIlroy lists all past Masters champions while naming himself as the 2024 winner

Rory McIlroy has his sights on winning the Masters and completing the Grand Slam. The Northern Irishman has clinched four Major titles, with the Masters remaining the sole conquest on his radar.
As McIlroy prepares to tee off at the Masters this week, commencing with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 11, he was asked to recall all the champions of the Masters since 1989. Starting with Nick Faldo's victory 35 years ago, McIlroy listed each winner, concluding with himself as the victor of the 2024 edition.
The PGA Tour shared a video of the golfer on its X platform (formerly Twitter) with a caption:
"Can you name every Masters champ since 1989? Putting @McIlroyRory to the test."
It is important to note that the Masters started in 1934, with Horton Smith winning the inaugural edition. Last year, Jon Rahm took home the trophy.
This year's Masters will get underway on Thursday, April 11, and will have its finale on Sunday, April 14, at the Augusta National Golf Course. Rory McIlroy is one of the bettors' favorites for the week along with several other top golfers.
Masters champions over the years
Here are the winners of the Masters over the years:
- 2023 — Jon Rahm
- 2022 — Scottie Scheffler
- 2021 — Hideki Matsuyama
- 2020 — Dustin Johnson
- 2019 — Tiger Woods
- 2018 — Patrick Reed
- 2017 — Sergio Garcia
- 2016 — Danny Willett
- 2015 — Jordan Spieth
- 2014 — Bubba Watson
- 2013 — Adam Scott
- 2012 — Bubba Watson
- 2011 — Charl Schwartzel
- 2010 — Phil Mickelson
- 2009 — Angel Cabrera
- 2008 — Trevor Immelman
- 2007 — Zach Johnson
- 2006 — Phil Mickelson
- 2005 — Tiger Woods
- 2004 — Phil Mickelson
- 2003 — Mike Weir
- 2002 — Tiger Woods
- 2001 — Tiger Woods
- 2000 — Vijay Singh
- 1999 — Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1998 — Mark O’Meara
- 1997 — Tiger Woods
- 1996 — Nick Faldo
- 1995 — Ben Crenshaw
- 1994 — Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1993 — Bernhard Langer
- 1992 — Fred Couples
- 1991 — Ian Woosnam
- 1990 — Nick Faldo
- 1989 — Nick Faldo
- 1988 — Sandy Lyle
- 1987 — Larry Mize
- 1986 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1985 — Bernhard Langer
- 1984 — Ben Crenshaw
- 1983 — Seve Ballesteros
- 1982 — Craig Stadler
- 1981 — Tom Watson
- 1980 — Seve Ballesteros
- 1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller
- 1978 — Gary Player
- 1977 — Tom Watson
- 1976 — Raymond Floyd
- 1975 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1974 — Gary Player
- 1973 — Tommy Aaron
- 1972 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1971 — Charles Coody
- 1970 — Billy Casper
- 1969 — George Archer
- 1968 — Bob Goalby
- 1967 — Gay Brewer Jr.
- 1966 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1965 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1964 — Arnold Palmer
- 1963 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1962 — Arnold Palmer
- 1961 — Gary Player
- 1960 — Arnold Palmer
- 1959 — Art Wall Jr.
- 1958 — Arnold Palmer
- 1957 — Doug Ford
- 1956 — Jack Burke Jr.
- 1955 — Cary Middlecoff
- 1954 — Sam Snead
- 1953 — Ben Hogan
- 1952 — Sam Snead
- 1951 — Ben Hogan
- 1950 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1949 — Sam Snead
- 1948 — Claude Harmon
- 1947 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1946 — Herman Keiser
- 1945 — No tournament, WWII
- 1944 — No tournament, WWII
- 1943 — No tournament, WWII
- 1942 — Byron Nelson
- 1941 — Craig Wood
- 1940 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1939 — Ralph Guldahl
- 1938 — Henry Picard
- 1937 — Byron Nelson
- 1936 — Horton Smith
- 1935 — Gene Sarazen
- 1934 — Horton Smith