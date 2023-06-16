Watch: Rory McIlroy makes a blunder on 18th after a solid start in US Open 2023 round 1

Rory McIlroy, the current World No.3, played a disaster shot after a solid start to the first round of the 2023 US Open.

Having begun the 2023 US Open with two back-to-back birdies on the opening holes, McIlroy was very close to having a bogey-free round.

However, he bizarrely played on the 18th hole, resulting in a bogey. He finished with a score of 65 to secure fifth place alongside Brian Harman.

Rory McIlroy scored five under par with five birdies on the front nine and one birdie and a bogey on the back nine.

Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler shared the lead after a round of 62, the lowest of the event. On Friday, June 16, McIlroy will begin the second round three strokes behind the leaders.

Rory McIlroy avoided the media after a blunder on the 18th hole at the 2023 US Open

Following the merging of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy is keeping a cautious distance from the media. On Tuesday, June 13, he cancelled a press conference and chose not to speak following his disaster shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the US Open.

Rory McIlroy spoke on the merger at the RBC Canadian Open pre-tournament news conference last week. He said:

"I wouldn’t say I viewed the PGA Tour through that altruism lens per se. I mean, at the end of the day, this is business and my job is playing golf at the end of the day. So the more that I can focus on that and focus on the birdies and the bogeys instead of the stuff that's happened in the boardroom, I'll be much happier.’’

Rory McIlroy's odds for the second round of the US Open

Following his fantastic performance on Thursday, June 15, Rory McIlroy is the expert's second favorite to win the 2023 US Open. His odds for a major event are +500, according to DraftKings.

Xander Schauffele, who led the open round with a bogey-free round of 62, is currently considered the favorite to win the tournament. Scottie Scheffler is third with +650 odds points, followed by Rickie Fowler in fourth place.

Here are the betting odds after the first round of the US Open, according to DraftKings:

Xander Schauffele: +320

Rory McIlroy: +500

Scottie Scheffler: +650

Rickie Fowler: +650

Dustin Johnson: +850

Wyndham Clark: +1200

Jon Rahm: +1800

Bryson DeChambeau: +2200

Viktor Hovland: +3500

Tony Finau: +3500

Max Homa: +3500

Si Woo Kim: +4500

Brooks Koepka: +4500

Brian Harman: +4500

Cameron Smith: +5500

Patrick Cantlay: +8000

Joaquin Niermann: +8000

Sam Burns: +9000

Harris English: +10000

Jordan Spieth: +13000

Collin Morikawa: +13000

Min Woo Lee: +13000

It is important to note that Rory McIlroy will start the second round of the 2023 US Open at 11:24 am ET on the tenth hole alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka.

