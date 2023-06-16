Watch: Rory McIlroy makes a blunder on 18th after a solid start in US Open 2023 round 1

Rory McIlroy, the current World No.3, played a disaster shot after a solid start to the first round of the 2023 US Open.
Having begun the 2023 US Open with two back-to-back birdies on the opening holes, McIlroy was very close to having a bogey-free round.
However, he bizarrely played on the 18th hole, resulting in a bogey. He finished with a score of 65 to secure fifth place alongside Brian Harman.
Rory McIlroy scored five under par with five birdies on the front nine and one birdie and a bogey on the back nine.
Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler shared the lead after a round of 62, the lowest of the event. On Friday, June 16, McIlroy will begin the second round three strokes behind the leaders.
Rory McIlroy avoided the media after a blunder on the 18th hole at the 2023 US Open
Following the merging of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy is keeping a cautious distance from the media. On Tuesday, June 13, he cancelled a press conference and chose not to speak following his disaster shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the US Open.
Rory McIlroy spoke on the merger at the RBC Canadian Open pre-tournament news conference last week. He said:
"I wouldn’t say I viewed the PGA Tour through that altruism lens per se. I mean, at the end of the day, this is business and my job is playing golf at the end of the day. So the more that I can focus on that and focus on the birdies and the bogeys instead of the stuff that's happened in the boardroom, I'll be much happier.’’
Rory McIlroy's odds for the second round of the US Open
Following his fantastic performance on Thursday, June 15, Rory McIlroy is the expert's second favorite to win the 2023 US Open. His odds for a major event are +500, according to DraftKings.
Xander Schauffele, who led the open round with a bogey-free round of 62, is currently considered the favorite to win the tournament. Scottie Scheffler is third with +650 odds points, followed by Rickie Fowler in fourth place.
Here are the betting odds after the first round of the US Open, according to DraftKings:
- Xander Schauffele: +320
- Rory McIlroy: +500
- Scottie Scheffler: +650
- Rickie Fowler: +650
- Dustin Johnson: +850
- Wyndham Clark: +1200
- Jon Rahm: +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2200
- Viktor Hovland: +3500
- Tony Finau: +3500
- Max Homa: +3500
- Si Woo Kim: +4500
- Brooks Koepka: +4500
- Brian Harman: +4500
- Cameron Smith: +5500
- Patrick Cantlay: +8000
- Joaquin Niermann: +8000
- Sam Burns: +9000
- Harris English: +10000
- Jordan Spieth: +13000
- Collin Morikawa: +13000
- Min Woo Lee: +13000
It is important to note that Rory McIlroy will start the second round of the 2023 US Open at 11:24 am ET on the tenth hole alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka.