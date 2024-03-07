WATCH: Rory McIlroy and other PGA stars name the best dressed players on Tour

Rory McIlroy might be getting ready to play the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he took a minute before his warm-up to answer a few questions. Golf is a rather stylish game, and needless to say, golfers have to follow a strict dress code while on the course.

Many golfers are known for their flamboyant and elegant dressing styles, and several PGA Tour golfers were asked who they thought were the best-dressed golfers. Rory McIlroy was asked the question first, and after a bit of thinking, he said Sam Ryder.

Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, and other golfers were also asked who their favorite golfers were, in terms of their dressing. The likes of Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy himself were mentioned as best dressed. However, the two names that came up the most often seemed to be Kieth Mitchell and Adam Scott.

Expand Tweet

The golfers are all set to play at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is the next signature event on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season.

Field for 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational headlined by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler explored

The Arnold Palmer Invitational a $20 million event, will feature a limited field of 70 golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and Max Homa, with Kurt Kitayama as the defending champion..

Following is the full field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

David Ford

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

C.T. Pan

Matthieu Pavon

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

The Invitational will be held at the Bay Hills Golf Course in Orlando, Florida.