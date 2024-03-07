WATCH: Rory McIlroy and other PGA stars name the best dressed players on Tour

Rory McIlroy might be getting ready to play the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he took a minute before his warm-up to answer a few questions. Golf is a rather stylish game, and needless to say, golfers have to follow a strict dress code while on the course.
Many golfers are known for their flamboyant and elegant dressing styles, and several PGA Tour golfers were asked who they thought were the best-dressed golfers. Rory McIlroy was asked the question first, and after a bit of thinking, he said Sam Ryder.
Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, and other golfers were also asked who their favorite golfers were, in terms of their dressing. The likes of Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy himself were mentioned as best dressed. However, the two names that came up the most often seemed to be Kieth Mitchell and Adam Scott.
The golfers are all set to play at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which is the next signature event on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season.
Field for 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational headlined by Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler explored
The Arnold Palmer Invitational a $20 million event, will feature a limited field of 70 golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and Max Homa, with Kurt Kitayama as the defending champion..
Following is the full field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- David Ford
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
The Invitational will be held at the Bay Hills Golf Course in Orlando, Florida.