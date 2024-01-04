WATCH: Rory McIlroy playfully confronts iconic Manchester United captain over denying him an autograph as a child

Rory McIlroy and Roy Keane recently sat together on a podcast called "The Overlap". However, this was not the first time the two had met. McIlroy and Keane had an encounter when the Irish golfer was just a child.

Reminiscing about that incident, Rory McIlroy told the story of how Keane denied the youngster an autograph. At the time, Roy Keane was at a hotel with the Irish soccer team when Rory McIlroy walked up to ask him for an autograph.

Speaking about the incident, McIlroy said:

"I was down at Portmarnock's Links Hotel and the Irish team were staying and it was a training camp I think. I saw one of my Man United heroes in the lobby, Roy Keane and I went over and asked him for an autograph. He looked up at me, and he was sitting down and said, "Not today, kid." I was like, "okay.""

Expand Tweet

Roy Keane, who didn't seem to remember the incident, gave a funny response to the situation, saying:

"The only thing I remember about that hotel honestly, was like kids around annoying the players. Here's another one."

Rory McIlroy explains why he always tries to sign autographs for kids

Rory McIlroy is often pictured giving out autographs and pieces of memorabilia while interacting with fans at golf tournaments. Speaking about his experience with young fans, McIlroy said via BBC.com:

"I've had it go the other way, where I've asked someone for an autograph as a kid and they didn't give it to me and I've never liked them since. So if a kid asks me for an autograph, I always try to do it."

During the 2017 British Masters, McIlroy gave his golf ball to a young fan and made his day. He said:

"Every time I need a new one I look for a young kid in the crowd between holes to give it to them. I was surprised how that little moment last week became so big. But it just shows what such a small thing to me can mean to a kid, and that kid might be inspired to go and play."

On "The Overlap" podcast, McIlroy also cheekily said that he would only ever give Keane his autograph if he got one in return.