WATCH: Rory McIlroy stops to high-five Donald Trump's grand-daughter during his TGL match entry

In week four of TGL, Rory McIlroy led Boston Common Golf squared off against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. After a night of thrilling golf, which led to both teams going into overtime, Woods' Jupiter Links emerged victorious.

While McIlroy did not have much to celebrate due to the result, a moment from this match went viral on social media. On X, a McIlroy fan page, Rory McIlroy Tracker shared the footage, where the golfer was seen stopping to high-five U.S. President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump.

Along with the video, a caption was shared which read:

"Rory made sure to high five everyone’s favorite YouTube golfer @KaiTrump"

Trending

You can take a look at the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Along with being President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai has also developed a reputation for being a promising golfer. In August 2024, she committed to the University of Miami to play college golf. Apart from this, videos of her and the President playing golf have also gone viral on social media.

When will golf fans see Rory McIlroy in action next?

After a defeat to Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links in the indoor golf league TGL, Rory McIlroy will return to the 72-hole format of the game. In his next golf outing, he will be seen playing his first tournament on the PGA Tour this year, as the Irishman is all set to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here is the list of golfers McIlroy will face in the tournament held at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Maverick McNealy

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Kevin Yu

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

Sam Stevens

J.J. Spaun

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Lee Hodges

Rasmus Højgaard

Lucas Glover

Justin Rose

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Andrew Novak

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Brendon Todd

Jhonattan Vegas

Keith Mitchell

Rickie Fowler

Harry Hall

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

In total, the field for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature 81 players. Interestingly, all 81 players in this tournament will compete in all four rounds as it would not have a cut. These golfers will compete for a prize money of $3.6 million, the largest share of the $20 million purse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback