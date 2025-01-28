WATCH: Rory McIlroy stops to high-five Donald Trump's grand-daughter during his TGL match entry

In week four of TGL, Rory McIlroy led Boston Common Golf squared off against Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club. After a night of thrilling golf, which led to both teams going into overtime, Woods' Jupiter Links emerged victorious.
While McIlroy did not have much to celebrate due to the result, a moment from this match went viral on social media. On X, a McIlroy fan page, Rory McIlroy Tracker shared the footage, where the golfer was seen stopping to high-five U.S. President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump.
"Rory made sure to high five everyone’s favorite YouTube golfer @KaiTrump"
Along with being President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai has also developed a reputation for being a promising golfer. In August 2024, she committed to the University of Miami to play college golf. Apart from this, videos of her and the President playing golf have also gone viral on social media.
When will golf fans see Rory McIlroy in action next?
After a defeat to Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links in the indoor golf league TGL, Rory McIlroy will return to the 72-hole format of the game. In his next golf outing, he will be seen playing his first tournament on the PGA Tour this year, as the Irishman is all set to compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Here is the list of golfers McIlroy will face in the tournament held at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
- Maverick McNealy
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Patrick Rodgers
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Seamus Power
- Ben Griffin
- Kevin Yu
- Tom Kim
- Nick Taylor
- Sam Stevens
- J.J. Spaun
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Lower
- Lee Hodges
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Lucas Glover
- Justin Rose
- Mark Hubbard
- Jake Knapp
- Min Woo Lee
- Beau Hossler
- Taylor Moore
- Erik van Rooyen
- Doug Ghim
- Brendon Todd
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Keith Mitchell
- Rickie Fowler
- Harry Hall
- Jordan Spieth
- Gary Woodland
In total, the field for the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature 81 players. Interestingly, all 81 players in this tournament will compete in all four rounds as it would not have a cut. These golfers will compete for a prize money of $3.6 million, the largest share of the $20 million purse.