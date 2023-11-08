Watch: Rory McIlroy takes quick baseball skill lessons from Keegan Bradley at Fenway Park in Boston

Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley were recently spotted at Fenway Park in Boston. The Northern Irishman learned a few baseball skills from the American golfer.

The four-time major champion was seen pitching the ball. Bradley, on the other hand, was walking around the pitch and giving him a few pitching tips.

Rory McIlroy was last seen playing golf at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. He earned four points—the most for the European team that helped them lift the Cup.

Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley last played in the 2023 Zozo Championship, where he shot 67-70-73-69 over four rounds. He was ranked T19 on the scoreboard and earned $112,710.

Bradley would be seen alongside TGL's co-founder, McIlroy, in the tech-forward league's inaugural season in January 2024. Both of them would be playing for the Boston team.

What did Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley say about the upcoming TGL?

The upcoming tech-forward league co-founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and TMRW Sports in association with the PGA Tour will go on the floor on January 9, 2024. The venue is the new golf league's 250,000-square-foot facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Since the league's announcement, there have been speculations that it is trying to replace traditional golf. However, the co-founder, McIlroy, recently spoke in a press conference at Fenway Park and clarified their objective.

The four-time major champion shared that they were trying to give fans a complimentary add-on with the PGA Tour events. He was quoted by theScore as saying:

"This wasn't adversarial at all. This is meant to be complimentary. We're not trying to replace traditional golf here. I think there's a place for everything."

When asked about a comparison with the LIV Golf League, Rory McIlroy claimed that the Breakaway series had not "innovated enough" and said that the rival league was not "traditional golf".

"You can make the argument that they haven't innovated enough away from what traditional golf is, or they've innovated too much that they're not traditional golf. They're sort of caught in a no-man's land, where this is so far removed from what we know golf to be," McIlroy said.

Meanwhile, Keegan Bradley was also there at Fenway Park for the Boston Common Golf team, a team of TGL. The Vermont-born golfer voiced his delight to play for the Boston-based team, comparing it to his boyhood memories of representing the region's most famous sports team.

"I grew up as a kid wanting to play for the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots, the Boston Bruins. That was never in the cards for me. I was better at golf than anything else; I never thought I would have the chance to play for my home city," Bradley said.

Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley will be joined by Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton on the TGL's Boston Common Golf team.