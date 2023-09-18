Ryan Fox had a spectacular run in the recent BMW PGA Championship and became the first New Zealander to win the DP World Tour event. The 36-year old delivered an exceptional performance on the final day of the event to secure the win despite being a clear underdog throughout the tournament.

Although Fox's elation after winning the tournament provided plenty of heartwarming moments, his short emotional exchange with his caddie during the trophy presentation took social media by storm. Via a video from the DP World Tour Twitter page, Ryan Fox whispered into his caddie Dean Smith's ear about appearing in Augusta next year for the Masters Tournament.

"We get to go back to Augusta next year."

Dean Smith replied:

"Yep, Go and Win it."

Having featured in his first Masters Tournament this year, the BMW PGA Championship winner gained an automatic qualification for the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Ryan Fox will be feeling confident going into the tournament following his recent win. Some of the best golfers around the world were bested by Fox as he reigned supreme at the BMW PGA Championship.

Ryan Fox showers support for Team Europe days before the Ryder Cup

The iconic Ryder Cup is mere days away and many prominent golfers have chosen their favorite teams for the event. Even though Ryan Fox is not from the USA or Europe, he has decided to wholly support Team Europe in their battle against Team USA.

Interestingly, Fox defeated all 12 golfers from Team Europe during his fairytale BMW PGA Championship run. However, he still supports them to get the job done at Marco Simone in Rome.

"I can certainly be very chuffed with when I beat down the stretch, you look at the leaderboard, Rory [McIlroy] is there, Tyrrell [Hatton] is there, Adam Scott is there, Rahm, beat those guys down the stretch is pretty incredible."

Fox further added via The Mirror UK:

"I'll be fully supporting them in a couple of weeks. It's pretty cool just coming down the stretch in a golf tournament with those names on the board having a chance, and it's even better sitting here having got it done."

Team Europe will be fighting an uphill battle against the favorites Team USA during the Ryder Cup. However, they will have the added advantage of playing on a familiar golf course and will fancy their chances of taking home the Ryder Cup.