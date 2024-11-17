WATCH: Sahith Theegala's caddie left in disbelief after being gifted his dream $32k watch 

Sahith Theegala recently gifted his caddie, Carl Smith, a luxurious Rolex watch as a token of appreciation for his hard work and dedication on the greens. The American golfer presented Carl with a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, valued at approximately $32,000, as a beautiful gesture of gratitude.

Theegala's girlfriend, Juliana "Juju" Chan, uploaded a video capturing Carl’s surprised reaction while opening the gift. The caddie was visibly in awe and expressed his gratitude, saying:

"Even if you didn’t get me anything and just said ‘Thank you,’ it makes you want to show up and work harder every day."

Sahith Theegala and Carl Smith have been working together since 2015, enjoying an incredible partnership that includes Theegala’s first PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. Theegala shot rounds of 68, 64, 67, and 68 to secure a comfortable two-stroke win over Kim Seong-hyeon at the event.

Earlier this year, Theegala narrowly missed winning the Tour Championship. A self-imposed penalty resulted in him finishing in third place. The incident occurred when his club mistakenly touched the sand in a bunker. Upon realizing it, he informed officials and was handed a two-shot penalty.

Speaking about the incident, Theegala said (via The Golfing Gazette):

"It was a pretty wild – yeah, I’m just really happy I made that putt because if I didn’t make that putt I would have been really hot walking to hole five. Yeah, just gave a little bit more fuel to the fire, I guess. Just tried to use that positively. My caddie, Carl, kept telling me that I’ve been playing awesome. Just keep doing your thing. Two shots is a lot, but at the end of the day you’ve got a lot more golf to play. Tried to use it as a positive.”

Currently, Sahith Theegala is taking a break from golf. His most recent appearance was at the Zozo Championship, where he finished T56. Away from the greens, he traveled to India to attend his cousin’s wedding in Hyderabad, accompanied by his girlfriend, Juju.

Check out the pictures below:

The 2024 season has been remarkable for the 26-year-old golfer, though he is still seeking his second PGA Tour victory.

“Carl is the man, and he earned it” – Sahith Theegala on gifting his caddie an expensive watch

Theegala expressed his gratitude for Carl Smith’s hard work, saying he truly deserved the gift. He jumped into the comment section of Juju’s post to praise his caddie, writing:

"Carl is the man and he earned it! Guy grinds his ass off and is just a great friend. Wouldn’t be here without him.. to many more memories on and off the course."

Sahith Theegal's comment (SS via Instagram/@jujurchan)

During the 2024 PGA Tour season, Theegala and Carl Smith delivered a solid performance as a team. They came close to winning several tournaments, including runner-up finishes at the Sentry and the RBC Heritage.

