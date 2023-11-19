WATCH: Sam Ryder slam dunks an incredible eagle shot at RSM Classic

Sam Ryder is currently playing at the ongoing RSM Classic in Sea Island Seaside Course, Georgia. He is yet to play the final three holes of the fourth round and is placed T17 on the leaderboard with a score of 16 under par.

PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which the 33-year-old American golfer shot a blistering eagle in the fifth hole. He took merely two strokes to dunk his ball inside.

Despite shooting an eagle in the fifth hole, the final round of the RSM Classic has not been good enough for Sam Ryder. He has so far shot three birdies to get to 1 under-par score on Sunday (November 19).

Ryder's campaign at the Sea Island Seaside Course, Georgia, started with a 3 under 67 in the opening round. He carded four birdies and a bogey on Thursday (November 16).

Later on, he shot a brilliant round of 7 under 65 on the Plantation course. His scorecard included an eagle, six birdies, and a bogey in the second round on Friday (November 17).

In the third round of the RSM Classic, Sam Ryder shot 5 under 65 and carded eight birdies. However, the score could have been different if he had not hit a double bogey and a bogey on Saturday.

Exploring Sam Ryder's performance on the PGA tour in 2022-23 season

Sam Ryder played 34 events on the Northern American golf tour in the 2022-23 season, including four fall season tournaments. He has missed the cut in 13 of them. He has recorded five top-10 finishes so far.

His best finish came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ended up tied for fourth rank on the leaderboard. He earned a paycheck of $366,125 as on-course prize money.

Below are the leaderboard standings and earnings of Sam Ryder on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season:

Fortinet Championship - Missed the Cut

Sanderson Farms Championship - T45 ($21,795.22)

Shriners Children's Open - T28 ($51,350)

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T36 ($50,297.50)

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Missed the Cut

World Wide Technology Championship - T8 ($248,050)

The RSM Classic - Missed the Cut

Sony Open in Hawaii - Missed the Cut

The American Express - Missed the Cut

Farmers Insurance Open - T4 ($366,125)

WM Phoenix Open - T20 ($245,000)

The Genesis Invitational - T20 ($197,666.67)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - Missed the Cut

THE PLAYERS Championship - T44 ($75,035.72)

Valspar Championship - T19 ($89,100)

Valero Texas Open - T3 ($525,100)

RBC Heritage - Missed the Cut

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T26 ($19,622.34)

Wells Fargo Championship - Missed the Cut

PGA Championship - Missed the Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - Missed the Cut

the Memorial Tournament - T56 ($46,400)

Travelers Championship - Missed the Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T40 ($33,000)

John Deere Classic - Missed the Cut

Genesis Scottish Open - Missed the Cut

3M Open - T7 ($245,050)

Wyndham Championship - T38 ($31,540)

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T31 ($116,000).

PGA Tour fall season:

Fortinet Championship - T14 ($153,300)

Sanderson Farms Championship - T51 ($19,827)

Shriners Children's Open - T28 ($55,080)

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T64 ($15,725)

World Wide Technology Championship - T10 (($190,650).

Sam Ryder has accumulated a wealth of $2,795,715 playing on the PGA tour in the 2022-23 season.