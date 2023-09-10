WATCH: Sara Kjellker with an outrageous hole out shot

Sara Kjellker's performance at the Big Green Egg Open was quite impressive, as she hit an outrageous hole out shot. As her ball got stuck in the bushes, everyone expected the shot to be a hard one to take. However, Kjellker aced the shot, holing it out with utter ease.

Sara Kjellker herself was not expecting to make the shot, and was surprised when she did so. She received quite the applause from the crowd as well as she went on to pick up the ball. The shot was nothing short of impressive, and showed off her skills as a pro golfer.

Trichat Cheenglab won her maiden Ladies European Tour title at the Big Green Egg Open. Speaking via the LET Tour, Cheenglab said:

“I’m very happy. I didn’t think my first victory would come this fast! Today I just did what I had to do. I made a lot of birdies.”

On the other hand, Sara Kjellker struggled a little bit. She was in the mix to possibly pick up the win, but could not capitalise her potential and convert it into the momentum she needed to make it to the top.

Sara Kjellker first year after turning pro sees her make 3 starts on the LET

The Swedish golfer turned pro in just 2022, after her graduation. She joined the LET Access Series, and made three starts on the Ladies European Tour. In one of her starts she also tied for eigth at the Aland 100 Ladies Open in Finland.

Kjellker finished 34th at Q-School, and got entry onto the Ladies European Tour on conditional status. She ended up tying for 7th during her very first event, the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

In an impressive display of skill she shot a course record of 8 under 64 at the La Sella Open in Spain. However, during the final round she shot a 76 to finish tied for ninth.

As an amateur, Kjellker played on the Swedish Golf Tour where she won the Kjellker won the 2018 Carpe Diem Beds Trophy at her home course at the Ljunghusen Golf Club. She also picked up another win at the the Allerum Open.