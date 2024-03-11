WATCH : Scottie Scheffler contemplates shaving his beard due to it’s length and blames his ‘laziness’ for it

Scottie Scheffler has blamed his laziness for not shaving his beard recently and added that it was nice not to shave every day.

Scheffler entered the Bay Hill in the beard which is quite unusual of him. However, it seems the beard look worked for him as he went on to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 beating Wyndham Clark by five strokes. This was his first win of the season.

During the winner's press conference on Sunday, March 10, a reporter asked the World No. 1 golfer the reason for sporting the beard at Bay Hill.

"I get lazy. That's pretty much it, " he responded. "I got lazy in the like two weeks that we had off and it started growing out and then one day, I don't remember why I wanted to be presentable for something, I don't even remember what it was, but I grabbed a razor and just like shaved my neck, and then I was like, it's just kind of nice not having to shave each day, and really just more of a laziness thing than anything."

"But now it's getting to the point where it's probably getting a little bit longer and it's growing in weird directions, so I'm probably going to have to shave it now and then grow it out again. Really, it was just pure laziness," he added."

So far in his career, Scheffler has hardly been seen in the beard. However during the off-season last year, he was sporting one but had shaved it before the first round of the Sentry 2024. It will be interesting to see if he'll keep it in future tournaments or will go back to a clean-shaven look.

What's next for Scottie Scheffler?

Scottie Scheffler will next compete at the 2024 Players Championship, the biggest event on the PGA Tour outside the four majors. The event will take place from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17 at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The seven-time PGA Tour champion is the defending champion at the Players Championship and will once again enter the field as the tournament's favorite. The purse size of this year's event is $25 million and the winner will bag a cut of $4.5 million.

Scheffler has had a solid start to the 2024 PGA Tour season. Besides winning the Arnold Palmer Championship this week, he has made four other top-ten finishes in six starts so far. Here's a look at his performance this season:

The Sentry: T5

The American Express: T17

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T6

WM Phoenix Open: T3

The Genesis Invitational: T10

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: 1