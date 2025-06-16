WATCH: Scottie Scheffler falters on the green with costly three-putt at US Open 2025

Scottie Scheffler finished tied for 7th at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. He shot an even-par 70 in the final round and ended the tournament at 4-over, just three shots behind winner J.J. Spaun.

While Scheffler had a steady week overall, he had a tough moment on the greens during his final round. A video shared by NUCLR Golf showed him three-putting from 8 feet, including missing a short par putt that didn’t even touch the hole. The clip was captioned:

"World #1 Scottie Scheffler with a 3 putt bogey from 8 feet, including a 2 footer for par that didn’t even touch the hole…@SchefflerFans"

Scheffler started Sunday on a strong note with two pars but made a double bogey on the 3rd hole. He quickly bounced back with a birdie on the 4th and another on the 6th, finishing the front nine at even-par 35. On the back nine, he made bogeys on the 11th and 18th but made up for them with birdies on the 12th and 17th. He finished the back nine with another even-par 35 to card a total of 70 for the round.

Scheffler’s earlier rounds were also inconsistent. He opened with a 3-over 73 on Thursday, followed by a 71 (+1) on Friday and a 70 (even) in the third round. Although he didn’t shoot under par in any round, he still managed a top-10 finish.

Here is Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole score from Round 4:

Front Nine:

Hole 1 (Par 4): 4

Hole 2 (Par 4): 4

Hole 3 (Par 4): 6 (double bogey)

Hole 4 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

Hole 6 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)

Hole 7 (Par 4): 4

Hole 8 (Par 3): 3

Hole 9 (Par 4): 4

Front Nine Total: 35 (Even)

Back Nine:

Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 12 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 13 (Par 3): 3

Hole 14 (Par 4): 4

Hole 15 (Par 4): 4

Hole 16 (Par 3): 3

Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 18 (Par 4): 4

Back Nine Total: 35 (Even)

Total Score for Round 4: 70 (Even Par)

How much did Scottie Scheffler earn at the US Open?

Scottie Scheffler secured a T7 finish at the 2025 US Open and walked away with a payout of $681,131 for his performance at Oakmont. The USGA had confirmed earlier that the total purse for this year’s tournament would be $21.5 million, the same as last year. The winner’s share remained at $4.3 million.

Here’s a full breakdown of the payouts at the 2025 US Open:

Winner: $4,300,000

2: $2,322,000

3: $1,459,284

4: $1,023,014

5: $852,073

6: $755,520

7: $681,131

8: $610,034

9: $552,103

10: $507,118

11: $462,792

12: $427,901

13: $398,716

14: $367,995

15: $341,663

16: $319,719

17: $302,164

18: $284,609

19: $267,054

20: $249,499

21: $234,358

22: $219,217

23: $204,515

24: $190,910

25: $179,060

26: $168,966

27: $161,286

28: $154,483

29: $147,900

30: $141,317

31: $134,734

32: $128,151

33: $121,567

34: $115,643

35: $110,815

36: $105,987

37: $101,379

38: $96,991

39: $92,602

40: $88,213

41: $83,824

42: $79,436

43: $75,047

44: $70,658

45: $66,269

46: $62,320

47: $58,370

48: $54,639

49: $52,445

50: $50,251

51: $48,934

52: $47,837

53: $46,959

54: $46,520

55: $46,081

56: $45,642

57: $45,203

58: $44,765

59: $44,326

60: $43,887

61: $43,448

62: $43,009

63: $42,570

64: $42,131

65: $41,692

66: $41,254

