WATCH: Scottie Scheffler falters on the green with costly three-putt at US Open 2025

Scottie Scheffler finished tied for 7th at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. He shot an even-par 70 in the final round and ended the tournament at 4-over, just three shots behind winner J.J. Spaun.
While Scheffler had a steady week overall, he had a tough moment on the greens during his final round. A video shared by NUCLR Golf showed him three-putting from 8 feet, including missing a short par putt that didn’t even touch the hole. The clip was captioned:
"World #1 Scottie Scheffler with a 3 putt bogey from 8 feet, including a 2 footer for par that didn’t even touch the hole…@SchefflerFans"
Scheffler started Sunday on a strong note with two pars but made a double bogey on the 3rd hole. He quickly bounced back with a birdie on the 4th and another on the 6th, finishing the front nine at even-par 35. On the back nine, he made bogeys on the 11th and 18th but made up for them with birdies on the 12th and 17th. He finished the back nine with another even-par 35 to card a total of 70 for the round.
Scheffler’s earlier rounds were also inconsistent. He opened with a 3-over 73 on Thursday, followed by a 71 (+1) on Friday and a 70 (even) in the third round. Although he didn’t shoot under par in any round, he still managed a top-10 finish.
Here is Scottie Scheffler's hole-by-hole score from Round 4:
Front Nine:
- Hole 1 (Par 4): 4
- Hole 2 (Par 4): 4
- Hole 3 (Par 4): 6 (double bogey)
- Hole 4 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)
- Hole 5 (Par 4): 4
- Hole 6 (Par 3): 2 (birdie)
- Hole 7 (Par 4): 4
- Hole 8 (Par 3): 3
- Hole 9 (Par 4): 4
- Front Nine Total: 35 (Even)
Back Nine:
- Hole 10 (Par 4): 4
- Hole 11 (Par 4): 5 (bogey)
- Hole 12 (Par 5): 4 (birdie)
- Hole 13 (Par 3): 3
- Hole 14 (Par 4): 4
- Hole 15 (Par 4): 4
- Hole 16 (Par 3): 3
- Hole 17 (Par 4): 3 (birdie)
- Hole 18 (Par 4): 4
- Back Nine Total: 35 (Even)
Total Score for Round 4: 70 (Even Par)
How much did Scottie Scheffler earn at the US Open?
Scottie Scheffler secured a T7 finish at the 2025 US Open and walked away with a payout of $681,131 for his performance at Oakmont. The USGA had confirmed earlier that the total purse for this year’s tournament would be $21.5 million, the same as last year. The winner’s share remained at $4.3 million.
Here’s a full breakdown of the payouts at the 2025 US Open:
- Winner: $4,300,000
- 2: $2,322,000
- 3: $1,459,284
- 4: $1,023,014
- 5: $852,073
- 6: $755,520
- 7: $681,131
- 8: $610,034
- 9: $552,103
- 10: $507,118
- 11: $462,792
- 12: $427,901
- 13: $398,716
- 14: $367,995
- 15: $341,663
- 16: $319,719
- 17: $302,164
- 18: $284,609
- 19: $267,054
- 20: $249,499
- 21: $234,358
- 22: $219,217
- 23: $204,515
- 24: $190,910
- 25: $179,060
- 26: $168,966
- 27: $161,286
- 28: $154,483
- 29: $147,900
- 30: $141,317
- 31: $134,734
- 32: $128,151
- 33: $121,567
- 34: $115,643
- 35: $110,815
- 36: $105,987
- 37: $101,379
- 38: $96,991
- 39: $92,602
- 40: $88,213
- 41: $83,824
- 42: $79,436
- 43: $75,047
- 44: $70,658
- 45: $66,269
- 46: $62,320
- 47: $58,370
- 48: $54,639
- 49: $52,445
- 50: $50,251
- 51: $48,934
- 52: $47,837
- 53: $46,959
- 54: $46,520
- 55: $46,081
- 56: $45,642
- 57: $45,203
- 58: $44,765
- 59: $44,326
- 60: $43,887
- 61: $43,448
- 62: $43,009
- 63: $42,570
- 64: $42,131
- 65: $41,692
- 66: $41,254