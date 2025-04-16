WATCH: Scottie Scheffler’s fascinating gunpowder-fueled celebration for The 2025 RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of the 2025 RBC Heritage, which will begin this week at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on April 17th. The 2025 RBC Heritage is one of the signature events and has limited golfers in the field, with Scottie Scheffler looking to defend his title and earn his first win of the season.
The tournament has some incredible traditions associated with the event, like the gunpowder-fueled ceremony where the defending champion plays a tee shot along with a cannon shot.
The PGA Tour shared this video on Instagram and wrote, Starting the week with a bang.
Scottie Scheffler, who is not so active on social media, shared this video on his Instagram story.
Scheffler is coming into the 2025 RBC Heritage on a positive note, as he had a solo 4th-place finish last week at the 2025 Masters. He played consistent golf throughout the week and made sure he finished inside the top 5 with just three shots behind the leaders, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.
Meanwhile, this week, along with Scottie Scheffler, the field has prominent names like Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, and others.
When will Scottie Scheffler tee off in the 2025 RBC Heritage?
Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Viktor Hovland for the first two rounds of the 2025 RBC Heritage. The duo will tee off at 10:15 am EDT for the first round and 1:30 PM EDT for the second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage.
Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage.
- 8:00 AM EDT: Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley
- 8:10 AM EDT: Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki
- 8:20 AM EDT: Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens
- 8:30 AM EDT: Max Homa, Denny McCarthy
- 8:40 AM EDT: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:50 AM EDT: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin
- 9:00 AM EDT: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson
- 9:10 AM EDT: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
- 9:25 AM EDT: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott
- 9:35 AM EDT: Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole
- 9:45 AM EDT: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay
- 9:55 AM EDT: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge
- 10:05 AM EDT: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:15 AM EDT: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler
- 10:25 AM EDT: Corey Conners, Justin Thomas
- 10:40 AM EDT: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth
- 10:50 AM EDT: Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun
- 11:00 AM EDT: Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland
- 11:10 AM EDT: Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler
- 11:20 AM EDT: Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:30 AM EDT: Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:40 AM EDT: Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard
- 11:55 AM EDT: Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap
- 12:05 PM EDT: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
- 12:15 PM EDT: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
- 12:25 PM EDT: Jason Day, Tony Finau
- 12:35 PM EDT: Chris Kirk, Cameron Young
- 12:45 PM EDT: Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:55 PM EDT: Cam Davis, Max Greyserman
- 1:10 PM EDT: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An
- 1:20 PM EDT: Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel
- 1:30 PM EDT: Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele
- 1:40 PM EDT: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
- 1:50 PM EDT: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose
- 2:00 PM EDT: Michael Kim, Andrew Novak
- 2:10 PM EDT: Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy