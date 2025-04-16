WATCH: Scottie Scheffler’s fascinating gunpowder-fueled celebration for The 2025 RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of the 2025 RBC Heritage, which will begin this week at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on April 17th. The 2025 RBC Heritage is one of the signature events and has limited golfers in the field, with Scottie Scheffler looking to defend his title and earn his first win of the season.

Ad

The tournament has some incredible traditions associated with the event, like the gunpowder-fueled ceremony where the defending champion plays a tee shot along with a cannon shot.

The PGA Tour shared this video on Instagram and wrote, Starting the week with a bang.

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler, who is not so active on social media, shared this video on his Instagram story.

Scottie Scheffler shares the RBC Heritage’s traditional tee shot video. Image via Instagram @scottie.scheffler

Scheffler is coming into the 2025 RBC Heritage on a positive note, as he had a solo 4th-place finish last week at the 2025 Masters. He played consistent golf throughout the week and made sure he finished inside the top 5 with just three shots behind the leaders, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy.

Ad

Meanwhile, this week, along with Scottie Scheffler, the field has prominent names like Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, and others.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off in the 2025 RBC Heritage?

Scottie Scheffler will tee off with Viktor Hovland for the first two rounds of the 2025 RBC Heritage. The duo will tee off at 10:15 am EDT for the first round and 1:30 PM EDT for the second round of the 2025 RBC Heritage.

Ad

Here are the tee times for all golfers competing in the first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage.

8:00 AM EDT : Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley

: Nick Taylor, Bud Cauley 8:10 AM EDT : Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki

: Brian Campbell, Sami Valimaki 8:20 AM EDT : Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens

: Matt Kuchar, Sam Stevens 8:30 AM EDT : Max Homa, Denny McCarthy

: Max Homa, Denny McCarthy 8:40 AM EDT : Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

: Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8:50 AM EDT : Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin

: Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin 9:00 AM EDT : Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson

: Sepp Straka, Davis Thompson 9:10 AM EDT : Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia

: Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia 9:25 AM EDT : Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott

: Matthieu Pavon, Adam Scott 9:35 AM EDT : Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole

: Matt Fitzpatrick, Eric Cole 9:45 AM EDT : Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay

: Si Woo Kim, Patrick Cantlay 9:55 AM EDT : Russell Henley, Tom Hoge

: Russell Henley, Tom Hoge 10:05 AM EDT : Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

: Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood 10:15 AM EDT : Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler 10:25 AM EDT : Corey Conners, Justin Thomas

: Corey Conners, Justin Thomas 10:40 AM EDT : Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth

: Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth 10:50 AM EDT : Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun

: Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun 11:00 AM EDT : Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

: Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland 11:10 AM EDT : Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler

: Karl Vilips, Rickie Fowler 11:20 AM EDT : Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman

: Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman 11:30 AM EDT : Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune

: Patrick Rodgers, Ryo Hisatsune 11:40 AM EDT : Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard

: Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Gerard 11:55 AM EDT : Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap

: Thomas Detry, Nick Dunlap 12:05 PM EDT : Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris 12:15 PM EDT : J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre

: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre 12:25 PM EDT : Jason Day, Tony Finau

: Jason Day, Tony Finau 12:35 PM EDT : Chris Kirk, Cameron Young

: Chris Kirk, Cameron Young 12:45 PM EDT : Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger

: Aaron Rai, Stephan Jaeger 12:55 PM EDT : Cam Davis, Max Greyserman

: Cam Davis, Max Greyserman 1:10 PM EDT : Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An

: Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An 1:20 PM EDT : Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel

: Austin Eckroat, Billy Horschel 1:30 PM EDT : Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele

: Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele 1:40 PM EDT : Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala 1:50 PM EDT : Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose

: Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose 2:00 PM EDT : Michael Kim, Andrew Novak

: Michael Kim, Andrew Novak 2:10 PM EDT: Joe Highsmith, Maverick McNealy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More