Watch: Scottie Scheffler shouts ‘f**k!’ as he has a hot-mic moment at the WM Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler lost his composure during the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open on Thursday, February 8. The American golfer got off to a rough start with a bogey on the first hole on Thursday, which he quickly covered with two back-to-back birdies.

In a video shared by NUCLR Golf, Scheffler can be heard cursing and yelling "F**K" after his shot went wrong. His voice could be heard on live television as he was mic'd up.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

On the par-4, fifth hole, he missed a perfect opportunity to make a birdie. On his third attempt, Scheffler was within striking distance of the hole. However, the ball came to rest only 2 feet, 8 inches from the hole. He needed to take another shot to get the ball into the hole, eventually settling for a par.

He shot a bogey on the first hole, followed by two birdies on the second and third holes, and made par on the other three holes he played in the first round.

The first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness and the play will resume on Friday, February 9. Scheffler had only played six holes on Thursday and will complete the remaining on Friday.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Friday at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?

Scheffler will resume with the first round on Friday, February 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the seventh green. He will resume his play from where he left off on Thursday in a group with Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama.

Below is the list of the golfers who will resume their first round on Friday:

Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry: 9 Fairway

Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair: 1st tee

Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon: 8 Green

Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama: 7 Green

Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young: 6 Fairway

Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston: 6 Tee

Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings: 5 Tee

Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson: 4 Green

Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith: 3 Fairway

Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox: 3 Tee

Jake Knapp, Alexander Bjork, Jim Knous: 3 Tee

Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak: 1 Tee

Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu: 17 Fairway

Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee: 16 Fairway

Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker: 15 Green

Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes: 15 Fairway

Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee: 14 Fairway

Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger: 14 Tee

Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery: 13 Fairway

Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower: 13 Fairway

Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh: 12 Green

Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller: 12 Tee