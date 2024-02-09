Watch: Scottie Scheffler shouts ‘f**k!’ as he has a hot-mic moment at the WM Phoenix Open

Scottie Scheffler lost his composure during the first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open on Thursday, February 8. The American golfer got off to a rough start with a bogey on the first hole on Thursday, which he quickly covered with two back-to-back birdies.
In a video shared by NUCLR Golf, Scheffler can be heard cursing and yelling "F**K" after his shot went wrong. His voice could be heard on live television as he was mic'd up.
Check out the video below:
On the par-4, fifth hole, he missed a perfect opportunity to make a birdie. On his third attempt, Scheffler was within striking distance of the hole. However, the ball came to rest only 2 feet, 8 inches from the hole. He needed to take another shot to get the ball into the hole, eventually settling for a par.
He shot a bogey on the first hole, followed by two birdies on the second and third holes, and made par on the other three holes he played in the first round.
The first round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open was suspended due to darkness and the play will resume on Friday, February 9. Scheffler had only played six holes on Thursday and will complete the remaining on Friday.
When will Scottie Scheffler tee off on Friday at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open?
Scheffler will resume with the first round on Friday, February 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET on the seventh green. He will resume his play from where he left off on Thursday in a group with Wyndham Clark and Hideki Matsuyama.
Below is the list of the golfers who will resume their first round on Friday:
- Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry: 9 Fairway
- Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair: 1st tee
- Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon: 8 Green
- Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama: 7 Green
- Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young: 6 Fairway
- Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston: 6 Tee
- Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings: 5 Tee
- Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson: 4 Green
- Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith: 3 Fairway
- Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox: 3 Tee
- Jake Knapp, Alexander Bjork, Jim Knous: 3 Tee
- Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak: 1 Tee
- Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu: 17 Fairway
- Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee: 16 Fairway
- Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker: 15 Green
- Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes: 15 Fairway
- Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee: 14 Fairway
- Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger: 14 Tee
- Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery: 13 Fairway
- Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower: 13 Fairway
- Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh: 12 Green
- Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller: 12 Tee