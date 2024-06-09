WATCH: Scottie Scheffler uses an unorthodox swing position at the 2024 Memorial Tournament

With the final round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament set to tee off on June 9, Scottie Scheffler leads the field with a score of ten under par. The World No. 1 carded a third round score of one under par 71.

Scottie Scheffler showcased some exceptional shots during the third round. However, there was one specific shot that encompassed great skill and took social media by storm. The par four 493-yard-long 17th hole of Muirfield Village Golf Club saw Scheffler hit a massive 331 yard drive off the tee, which unfortunately found the rough to the left of the fairway.

With around 175 yards to the pin, Scheffler needed to play a tricky shot out of the very thick rough. He had his approach shot play off a downhill lie, resulting in the ball's position lying below his feet. Scheffler went on to play a stunning fade that pitched right on the front edge of the green and rolled to the fringe of the back edge of the 17th hole green.

However, it wasn't the shot that left fans amazed, it was Scottie Scheffler's swing. Considering the tricky lie of his second shot, Scheffler played the shot with the ball position a little back.

As he loaded up after his backswing, he exhibited great power through impact. Using his trail foot to use ground force and generate power, his foot could not hold back as it followed the ball through impact, leaving Scheffler standing on one leg at the end of the shot.

The shot had an incredible ball speed of 101 miles per hour with a spin rate of 3159 rpm. Scheffler proceeded to stick the 40-foot-long chip to within 7 feet of the hole. He holed the putt to card in a par to put him two under par through 17 holes for the day.

Scottie Scheffler 2024 Memorial Tournament Round 3 recap

After a stunning second round score of four under par 68, Scottie Scheffler holds the lead at the 2024 Memorial Tournament with a one under par 71 score for the third round.

Scottie Scheffler's front nine at the Muirfield Village Golf Club included two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. However, he was quick to even out with a bogey on the fifth hole. An unfortunate triple bogey on the par four ninth hole did not faze the World No.1 golfer.

Having ended the front nine with a one over par 37 score, Scheffler fought back on the back nine. He carded three birdies and one bogey to have a two under par 34 score. Scheffler's third round consisted of six birdies, nine pars, two bogeys, and one triple bogey.

Scheffler led the field in strokes gained in approaches to the green with 4.424 strokes gained. With 13 out of 18 greens hit in regulation, Scheffler had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22 percent and averaged 1.69 putts per regulation hit.