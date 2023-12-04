Watch: Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith share a special hug after the former’s win at Hero World Challenge

Scottie Scheffler had a sensational weekend at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. He won the Tiger Woods hosted Hero World Challenge for the first time in his career just a day earlier.

PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Scheffler was seen hugging his wife Meredith after winning the tournament. His wife was heard saying in the video that she was proud of her husband.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Scottie Scheffler defeated Sepp Straka by a margin of three strokes to win the Hero World Challenge. For his victory at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas, he received a paycheck of $1,000,000 out of the $4,500,000 prize purse.

Below is the prize money payout of the Tiger Woods-hosted event:

Win - Scottie Scheffler ($1,000,000)

2 - Sepp Straka ($450,000)

3 - Justin Thomas ($300,000)

T4 - Tony Finau ($212,500)

T4 - Matt Fitzpatrick ($212,500)

6 - Jordan Spieth ($190,000)

7 - Collin Morikawa ($185,000)

T8 - Justin Rose ($177,500)

T9 - Brian Harman ($177,500)

10 - Viktor Hovland ($170,000)

11 - Jason Day ($165,000)

12 - Lucas Glover ($160,000)

T13 - Keegan Bradley ($152,500)

T13 - Max Homa ($152,500)

15 - Cameron Young ($145,000)

16 - Sam Burns ($140,000)

17 - Rickie Fowler ($135,000)

18 - Tiger Woods ($130,000)

19 - Wyndham Clark ($125,000)

20 - Will Zalatoris ($120,000)

How has Scottie Scheffler performed at the Hero World Challenge?

The 27-year-old American golfer was sensational in all four rounds at the Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas. His campaign started on Thursday where he shot 3 under 69 in the first round.

He started with a bogey on his very first hole and later followed it with another bogey on the third hole. His first birdie came on the fifth hole. Overall, his scorecard included seven birdies and four bogeys.

In the second round on Friday, Scottie Scheffler bettered his stats and shot 6 under 66. He had two consecutive birdies on the second and third holes and three consecutive birdies on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes. He shot eight birdies and two bogeys overall in the second round of the Hero World Challenge.

Scheffler's game peaked on Saturday at the Albany Golf Course in The Bahamas. He started with two consecutive par strokes in the first two holes and followed it with a blistering eagle on the third hole.

Later on, he shot four birdies on the sixth, seventh, ninth and 12th holes before shooting another unbelievable eagle on the 15th hole. Finally, he ended his third round with a bogey and a score of 7 under 65.

Scottie Scheffler already led the table before entering the fourth round of the Hero World Challenge. All he had to do was to not putt a bogey and he did that marvelously. He shot a round of 4 under 68 on Sunday with the help of four birdies which came on the sixth, seventh, 14th and 15th holes.