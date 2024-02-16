WATCH: Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark catch up at the Genesis Invitational barbershop

The 2024 Genesis Invitational has been an exciting tournament. Bringing together 70 of the best golfers in the world at the iconic Riviera Golf Course, California. While the competition is intense on course, Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark were seen catching up at the tournament barbershop.

Both the golfers sat down for a haircut ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational. They caught up on their life on tour, and Clark even mentioned how he never fails to get a hair cut during a tour stop. The pair also talked about football and Netflix series before finishing up their haricuts.

Wyndham Clark shot an even score at the Genesis Invitational on day 1, ending T43 on the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler had a better day, as he finished T10 with a score of -3.

Day 2 pairings and tee times for the 2024 Genesis Invitational explored

With day 1 coming to a dynamic end, golfers will have all to play for on day 2 in order to make the cut. With the projected cut line being at +1, only 50 golfers will see the tournament through the weekend.

Following are the day 2 pairings and tee times explored for the signature event:

10:20 am - Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

10:32 am - Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

10:44 am - Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

10:56 am - Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

11:08 am - Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 am - Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

11:32 am - Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

11:44 am - Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

12:01 pm - Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

12:13 pm - Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

12:25 pm - Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

12:27 pm - Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

12:49 pm - Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson

1:01 pm - Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

1:13 pm - Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

1:25 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:42 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

1:54 pm - Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

2:06 pm - Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

2:18 pm - Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

2:30 pm - Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

2:42 pm - Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2:54 pm - Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

3:06 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Owing to the Genesis Invitational being a signature event, the tournament boasts a prize purse of $20 million. Scheffler, who is the favorite to win the event, will have to catch up to leader Luke List on day 2. He shot a -7 to take the sole lead of the tournament.