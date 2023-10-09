Who is Luke List’s caddie? All you need to know about the Sanderson Farms Winner’s Bagman

With the Sanderson Farms Championship's conclusion, Luke List got high recognition. The 38-year-old golfer already has a few professional wins to his name. However, a golfer’s success is always co-related with the support of the right caddie, who stands with him throughout the event.

Luckily, List has got an experienced caddie by his side, Jeff Willett. Their partnership began in the year 2022.

Willet has been in the profession for more than 20 years. Nicknamed as “Skillet,” he has even caddied for notable players on the PGA Tour.

Willet has caddied for Chez Reavie, David Toms and Davis Love III. Not only that, he even has a long history of playing golf, much like the majority of caddies on the PGA tour.

He has experience playing collegiate golf, having spent four years (1991–1994) playing for Thomas College's Terriers. When Willet and Luke List started as a team, they even earned a victory in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open Championship against Will Zaratoris.

Although List had played on the PGA Tour for nine years, he was looking for his first-ever win. This was possible after he teamed up with his current caddie. Together, they now have two victories to their names.

A look at Luke List’s performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship started on October 5 and concluded on October 8 at the Country Club of Jackson. Luke List was in wonderful form at the event right from day one. Although he had an unfortunate bogey on the first hole, he made two birdies on the following two holes.

Next, on the tenth hole, he made three more birdies. The American professional golfer finished the day with a total score of 66.

For his second round, List made a birdie on the opening hole. On the following hole, he scored his second birdie.

In total, on the first nine holes of the second day, he had three birdies and one bogey. He added four more birdies later to finish with a score of 66.

Speaking about his third round, he finished it with a score of 68 after making four birdies. In the final round, he had four birdies and three bogeys for a final score of 18 under par.

By the end of the event, Ben Griffin, Ludvig Aberg, Scott Stallings, Henrik Norlander and List were tied for first place. This resulted in a playoff, where List sank a birdie putt to claim the PGA Tour victory and eventually bagged $1,476,000 prize money.