Watch: Shane Lowry displays extreme precision to hit an insane golf shot at the BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry was able to hit one of the most magical shots during the third round of the BMW PGA Championship. The tournament, which is currently taking place at Wentworth Golf Club, is regarded as one of the DP World Tour's most important events. Lowry was playing his third round with long-time buddy Rory McIlroy when he found himself in some trouble on hole 9.The Irish professional golfer approached the 9th hole of the course a bit more right, and his ball landed among a group of trees. The only way Lowry could have gotten out of there was to shoot the ball between two trees with a low trajectory. The golfer focused and picked his line to hit a 180-yard shot, getting the ball out of trouble.While Shane Lowry was able to finish Hole 9 with an even par of 4, the shot has created a lot of headlines. NUCLR Golf also shared an X post along with a video of the incredible shot. The caption to the post stated,&quot;Incredible golf shot by Shane Lowry 🏌️🔥 @LowryTracker&quot;As of this writing, Lowry is 16 holes into his third round campaign and has a score of 4 under par, bringing his tournament total score to 7 under par. He is currently tied for 22nd place on the leaderboard (as of this writing).Apart from this tournament, Lowry also has another huge challenge coming up; after all, the Ryder Cup 2025 is right around the corner.Shane Lowry wants to gain more momentum for the Ryder Cup 2025BMW PGA Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: GettyShane Lowry has had a solid season in 2025; therefore, it came as no surprise that Luke Donald chose him as one of the captain's picks to compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup. To practice for the event at the Bethpage Black Golf Club, Lowry has been actively participating in big tournaments such as the Amgen Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship.On September 7, the golfer talked about this practice during a press conference following the Amgen Irish Open's final round. He described how he intends to build more momentum for himself, as there is some pressure on him. Lowry explained:&quot;Yeah, it's all about building towards that as well. Things are going well. I feel like I'm in a nice place. I feel like the next two weeks are important in the buildup to the Ryder Cup, but I feel like I'll be ready to go at Bethpage. This week, a little bit of pressure and a little bit of outside noise for me this week. It's kind of hard sometimes. The 38-year-old golfer continued,&quot;Even though I've played in so many Irish Opens, it can be hard sometimes, and I feel like I handle a lot of it really well. I'm pretty proud of myself, pretty happy that way, but obviously I would have liked to have been higher up the leaderboard and given it a run, but it is what it is.&quot;The 2025 Ryder Cup will start on Friday, September 26, with Team Europe looking to retain the titles.