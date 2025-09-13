BMW PGA Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship came to a thrilling end on Friday. Hideki Matsuyama took the lead after beginning the round with an even par. He carded only one bogey throughout the entire round, on the fifteenth hole.

He went on to card a total of five birdies and two eagles in the second round to make a score of 8-under.

Chasing Hideki Matsuyama at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship are Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, and Ludvig Aberg with a score of 11-under. They are currently one stroke away from him.

However, the round was not as easy for others as it was for them. Big names like Brooks Koepka and Billy Horschel ended up missing the cut after the Friday round. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy might have cut, but he is still in the lower strata of the leaderboard. After a round of 72, the Northern Irishman is tied in 45th after the second round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. With just a few days left for the Ryder Cup, big names are giving it their all to be in good form for their respective teams.

Tee times for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship R3 (All times GMT)

Here are the pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship:

8:00 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti, Ricardo Gouveia

8:10 a.m.: Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

8:20 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace

8:30 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Johannes Veerman, Jayden Schaper

8:40 a.m.: Angel Ayora, Jeong Weon Ko, Joost Luiten

8:50 a.m.: Andrea Pavan, Shaun Norris, Ryggs Johnston

9:05 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Thomas Pieters, Thomas Detry

9:15 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre, Danny Willett

9:25 a.m.: Nacho Elvira, Frederic Lacroix, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:35 a.m.: Brandon Robinson Thompson, Dan Bradbury, Min Woo Lee

9:45 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Antoine Rozner, Connor Syme

9:55 a.m.: Dale Whitnell, Li Haotong, Matthew Baldwin

10:10 a.m.: Todd Clements, Guido Migliozzi, Jordan Smith

10:20 a.m.: Niklas Norgaard, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

10:30 a.m.: Jeff Winther, Alex Fitzpatrick, Eugenio Chacarra

10:40 a.m.: Laurie Canter, Brandon Stone, Yuto Katsuragawa

10:50 a.m.: Daniel Hillier, Kristoffer Reitan, Jon Rahm

11:00 a.m.: David Ravetto, Ugo Coussaud, Jacques Kruyswijk

11:15 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Ryan Gerard, Elvis Smylie

11:25 a.m.: Adam Scott, Harry Hall, Martin Couvra

11:35 a.m.: Tom Vaillant, Sean Crocker, Darius van Driel

11:45 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta, Casey Jarvis

11:55 a.m.: Kazuma Kobori, Oliver Lindell, Dylan Naidoo

12:05 p.m.: Sam Bairstow, Angel Hidalgo, Adrian Otaegui

12:20 p.m.: Darren Fichardt, Patrick Reed, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:30 p.m.: Marco Penge, Joakim Lagergren, Adrien Saddier

12:40 p.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Aaron Rai, Alex Noren

12:50 p.m.: Richie Ramsay, Pablo Larrazábal, Ludvig Åberg

1:00 p.m.: Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

